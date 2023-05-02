Bodies of Convicted Sex Offender Facing Trial, 2 Missing Teen Girls Among 7 Found at Okla. Property

The bodies of seven people, including two missing teenage girls and a convicted sex offender, have been recovered from the man's Oklahoma property, according to multiple outlets.

Citing the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office, CNN reports the remains of Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer were found at Jesse McFadden's Henryetta, Okla., property Monday.

Ivy, 14, and Brittany, 16, were last seen around 1 a.m., that morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. At the time they were reported missing, the teens were believed to possibly be traveling in a white pickup truck with McFadden, 39.

According to KOKI-TV, citing the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, McFadden was previously convicted of rape in 2003. He was released from prison in 2020.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Citing court records, CNN reports McFadden's failure to appear in court Monday on charges of solicitation of a minor stemming from an incident in 2017 while he was in prison, prompted law enforcement to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Several bodies, including those of the missing teens, were found on McFadden's property as authorities attempted to serve the warrant.

Five others were discovered dead across the property, including McFadden and his wife Holly Guess, 35, and her teenage children: Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13, the Associated Press reports, citing Holly's mother Janette Mayo.

Mayo, 59, told the outlet that Tiffany was close friends with Ivy and Brittany, and the trio had plans to spend the weekend together with her family.

"He was very demure. He was very standoffish, generally very quiet, but he kept my daughter and the kids basically under lock and key. He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up," Mayo said of McFadden, the outlet reports.

While the causes of death of the victims haven't been released, Mayo said her daughter and grandchildren all died from gunshot wounds.

Authorities also have not confirmed the identity of the killer.

The investigation continues.