Sean Lannon, 47, is a person of interest in the case and is already facing a murder charge in New Jersey

Bodies of 4 People Including a Mom of 5 Found in Trunk of Car in New Mexico

A mom of five is among the four people found dead in the trunk of a car parked at an airport garage in New Mexico earlier this month.

Police found Jennifer Lannon's body — along with the bodies of Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60 — around 1 a.m. on March 5 at the Albuquerque International Sunport garage after airport security personnel reported a foul odor, according to the Associated Press.

Jennifer, Miller and Mata were reported missing in January, Grants police told AP.

According to police, Jennifer, Miller and Mata were friends. The fourth victim, Randal Apostalon, lived out of his car and was known to give rides to people for money. All of the bodies were discovered in Apostalon's car.

On a GoFundMe page set up by family, Jennifer is described as having been "a beloved daughter, sister and most importantly a mom to five kids."

"This is an extremely emotional time for our family," the page reads.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides and Jennifer's husband, Sean Lannon, is a person of interest in the case, Albuquerque police told the AP.

Sean, 47, of Grants, New Mexico, is already in custody in New Jersey, where he is charged with the murder of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski, theAP reports.

Dabkowski was killed on March 8 in his home in East Greenwich, New Jersey, officials said.

Prosecutors in Gloucester County told reporters that Dabkowski's body was discovered during a wellness check at his apartment. Lannon was arrested on March 10 in St. Louis, Missouri, after a several-day manhunt across state lines.

He faces charges including murder, robbery, burglary, and theft of a motor vehicle, the AP reports.

An attorney for Lannon could not be immediately identified to comment on his behalf. It is not known if he has entered a plea at this time.

Albuquerque police told AP that detectives will travel to New Jersey to question Sean on the four deaths in New Mexico.