Remains of 4 Infants Discovered in Boston Apartment, Police Say

Authorities in Boston found the remains of four infants inside an apartment this month.

On Nov. 17, officers responded to a radio call around 2:15 p.m. to investigate a building in South Boston.

At the building, officers found "what appeared to be a human fetus or infant," according to a police press release.

The following day, investigators came back with a search warrant and discovered more remains.

The four infants — two females and two males — were found in packages in the freezer, James Borghesani, chief of communication with the Suffolk County district attorney's office tells PEOPLE.

"The person was not living there at the time they were found," says Borghesani. "They still had ownership of the unit. Someone who was cleaning the unit found the packages and contacted the police."

Borghesani says the owner of the condo, a single woman in her 60s, had owned the unit for decades.

Police have yet to determine the identities, manner or cause of death of the infants.

"The entire case is under investigation and the autopsies are being conducted by the Office of the Medical Examiner," he says. "We don't know anything about the children at this point. There are many questions and the investigation is in the process of trying to find answers. "

NBC News

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information about the infants is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.