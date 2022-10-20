A Southern California mom wants justice for her 16-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a dirt field early Tuesday, according to a report from NBCLA.

"Why would you leave my son in the dirt," Elizabeth Schmidt told the TV station. "My only boy — 16 years old. The oldest and he's gone."

On Monday evening, Robert Schmidt Jr. asked his mother to drop him off at the Apple Valley Skate Park where he could hang out with his friends, she recalled.

"Everything was fine. He just seemed fine on our way here, we were talking about dinner," she told the station. "When I got to the skatepark he said, 'Mom do you have $10?' Then he said, 'Bye, I love you.' And he knows I had work at 10 p.m."

Elizabeth, who works a night shift, called 911 the following morning when she realized Robert hadn't returned home.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 9 a.m. and discovered Robert's body in a field across the street from a Dollar General store, which is around the corner from the skate park, officials stated in a press release.

"Schmidt had suffered traumatic injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene," officials stated in the release. No arrests have been made.

As police search for a suspect, Elizabeth's sister Aliyah Villalobos created a GoFundMe account to assist with the cost of the funeral.

"He was so loving and goofy in his own way," she wrote about her nephew. "Anyone who knew Bobby loved him and appreciated his friendship and love."

"Our family is completely devastated and at a loss for words. We don't understand why this has happened or who would do this," she added.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Michelle Del Rio at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.