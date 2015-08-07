Bobbi Kristina Brown's Death Caused by Boyfriend Nick Gordon, Says Her Conservator

After filing a complaint against Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s boyfriend Nick Gordon in June alleging him of domestic abuse and stealing money, Brown’s court-appointed conservator filed an amended complaint Friday accusing Gordon of causing the “wrongful death” of the only daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

“I am deeply saddened by the recent death of Bobbi Kristina Brown. I extend my sincerest condolences to all of her family. Consistent with and to the letter of the civil action I initially filed on behalf of Bobbi Kristina, we will continue to pursue justice for her,” Bobbi Kristina Brown’s conservator Bedelia C. Hargrove tells PEOPLE in a statement. “I have filed today an amended complaint against Nicholas Gordon adding a count for wrongful death and for pain and suffering. We will leave no stone unturned in seeking justice for Bobbi Kristina Brown.”

However, legal representatives for Gordon have hit back at the claims in a statement to PEOPLE.

“The recent lawsuit against Nick is slanderous and meritless. Nick has been heartbroken and destroyed over the loss of his love and it’s shameful that such baseless allegations have been presented publicly,” Gordon’s legal team Joe Habachy and Jose Baez said.

“Nick has engaged civil counsel and intends to defend the lawsuit vigorously and expose it for what it is: a fictitious assault against the person who loved Krissy most.”

According to the complaint, Gordon arrived at Bobbi Kristina’s townhouse, which they shared, Jan. 31 at 6 a.m. after “being out all-night on a cocaine and drinking binge.”

After reviewing camera footage and listening to her conversations, the papers claim Gordon and his girlfriend “became embroiled in a loud argument” that ended in the master bedroom.

“Defendant screamed at Bobbi Kristina accusing her of cheating, going so far as to call her a “whore,” a “bitch,” and other names,” the papers allege. “The argument lasted for about thirty minutes and then everything abruptly became quiet.”

Bobbi Kristina’s conservator claims Gordon gave Bobbi Kristina a “toxic cocktail” that rendered her unconscious, then put her face down in a tub of cold water and came out of the master bedroom wearing different clothes.

The papers claim another female was at the townhouse at the time, and after leaving the master bedroom, Gordon “laid his head on female guest’s ankle and stated, “Now I want a pretty little white girl like you.”

Fifteen minutes later, another person at the townhouse went to check on Bobbi Kristina, who was found “unresponsive, unconscious” with a swollen mouth and “another tooth hanging loosely from her mouth,” the papers say.

The complaint states Gordon returned to the master bedroom, let the water out of the bathtub and shouted “Clean up, clean up” while others began mouth to mouth resuscitation.

“Defendant then began to slap her saying, “wake up,” and also started performing CPR between slaps,” according to the papers.

The couple allegedly also got into a fight just prior to the Jan. 31 incident in which Gordon “lunged onto Bobbi Kristina while she sat on the living room couch and continued to beat her in the face until she was bloody.”

Bobbi Kristina died July 26 surrounded by her family in a hospice nearly six months after she was found in her Roswell, Georgia home.