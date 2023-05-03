Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death for Slain Cash App Founder Bob Lee

Bob Lee, a technology executive who founded Cash App, was fatally stabbed in the heart and lung, the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined.

According to a newly released autopsy report, Lee was stabbed three times, including one stab wound to the "right lateral anterior inferior ventricle of the heart" and the "right posterior lateral inferior ventricle," NBC News reported.

Toxicology results also showed that Lee had alcohol, cocaine and ketamine in his system when he died, but were not listed as a factor in his death, CNN reported.

The medical examiner also found allergy medication in his system, NBC reported.

Lee, a father of two, was found on April 4 at 2:35 a.m. at the 300 block of Main Street in the Rincon Hills area of San Francisco.

According to the report, doctors spent hours trying to save Lee, 43, before he died from his injuries, NBC News reported.

Authorities later arrested and charged 38-year-old Nima Momeni, an IT consultant and tech entrepreneur, with his killing.

Momeni was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday but the arraignment was postponed till May 18, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to charging documents, on the night of the stabbing, a witness claimed he overheard Momeni "questioning [the] victim regarding whether his sister was doing drugs or anything inappropriate." The "victim had to reassure defendant nothing inappropriate had happened," the documents read.

According to the documents, a text message sent to Lee from Momeni's sister suggested she was aware of an uncomfortable incident between Lee and her brother.

"Just wanted to make sure your (sic) doing ok I know nima came wayyyyy down hard on you And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class," the text message read, according to the documents.

The two men were allegedly captured on surveillance footage driving to a dark and secluded area of San Francisco during the early morning hours of April 4, following the argument.

Prosecutors said the pair were later seen standing on a sidewalk in the Rincon Hill neighborhood for about five minutes before the suspect allegedly appeared to "suddenly move" toward the victim.

The men then separated and Momeni was allegedly captured on video leaving the area in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Prosecutors have called the deadly attack against Lee "planned" and "deliberate."

"The defendant not only drove the victim to a secluded area in the opposite direction of his hotel but brought a kitchen knife with him. Defendant did not use some type of pocket knife, but a cooking knife from an apartment and kitchen," the documents allege.

In a previous email to PEOPLE, Momeni's defense attorney Paula Canny wrote, "Although the District Attorney charged Nima with murder, it's not a murder!"