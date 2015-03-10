Pharrell Williams & Robin Thicke Found Guilty of Stealing Marvin Gaye's Music for Blurred Lines

There are no “Blurred Lines” about it: Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams copied Marvin Gaye’s 1977 hit “Got to Give It Up” for their 2013 smash, a judge ruled Tuesday.

The singers have been ordered to pay $7.3 million to Gaye’s family, Variety reports.

“While we respect the judicial process, we are extremely disappointed in the ruling made today, which sets a horrible precedent for music and creativity going forward,” Williams’ rep said in a statement Tuesday. “Pharrell created ‘Blurred Lines’ from his heart, mind and soul and the song was not taken from anyone or anywhere else. We are reviewing the decision, considering our options and you will hear more from us soon about this matter.”

A day earlier, Williams, 41, acknowledged the singles had a similar “feel,” and his lawyer said conflating that as copyright infringement would hold grave consequences for the music industry.

“No one can claim they own the style or the genre of Marvin Gaye,” attorney Howard King said, according to the Associated Press. “There are no virgin births in music. … Let my clients go forth and continue to magic.”

The trial has led to some eccentric testimony from Thicke, 38, who performed a piano medley in court and argued that, despite taking credit for the success of “Blurred Lines” in multiple interviews, he didn’t actually write the song, blaming his lies on substance abuse and his split from wife Paula Patton.

T.I., who added his raps to the track after it was first recorded, was also named in the suit and found guilty, the AP reports.

Do you think “Blurred Lines” steals the sound of “Got to Give It Up”? Listen to the mashup below, and tell us in the comments.