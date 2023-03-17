Inside The Murder Plot of a Mom of Quadruplets, Whose Children Were Found Covered in Blood

A new true-crime series from Law & Order creator Dick Wolf takes a deeper look at the brutal murder of 35-year-old Sheila Bellush and the men behind it

By
Published on March 17, 2023 10:14 AM
Sheila Bellush
Sheila Bellush .

On November 7, 1997, dispatchers received a 911 call from a 13-year-old girl saying she returned home from school to find her mother brutally murdered in their Sarasota, Fla., home. Authorities had no idea that at the scene they'd also discover her 2-year-old quadruplets covered in their mother's blood.

This week's episode of CNBC's new true-crime series, Blood & Money, focuses on the murder of 35-year-old Sheila Bellush — which took place in front of four of her six children — and the murder-for-hire plot behind her death.

The series is Law & Order creator Dick Wolf's newest endeavor, and it features the same deep-voiced narration and the iconic "dun dun" music that plays in between scenes. However, unlike Law & Order, Blood & Money — which premiered on on CNBC on March 7 — is not scripted. It features real crimes, real victims and real killers who were motivated by money and greed.

(A trailer for the series is below.)

Sheila Bellush, who became known as "Quad Mom" after birthing quadruplets with her second husband Jamie Bellush, was at home with her 2-year-olds when a man entered her home and shot and stabbed her to death. When her daughter arrived home later that day, she discovered her mother's lifeless body.

"My mom is dead," the 13-year-old cried to the dispatcher, the St. Petersburg Times reported. "There's blood all over the phone, and there's a cut on her neck."

Authorities learned that a man, Jose Luis Del Toro, was responsible for the vicious attack, but the investigation didn't end there. While looking for a link between the killer and Bellush, they learned that Bellush's ex-husband and the father of her two oldest children — millionaire Allen Blackthorne — was behind the murder.

At the time of her murder, Blackthorne was angry over a custody dispute with Bellush, the St. Petersburg Times reported.

Del Toro pleaded guilty to murder and burglary charges, the Tampa Bay Times reported, and was sentenced to two life terms. Blackthorne was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and interstate domestic violence, ABC News reported. He died in prison in November 2014 at 59 years old.

Two other men, Samuel Gonzales and Daniel Alex Rocha were also charged and convicted for charges related to the case, the Herald Tribune reported.

New episodes of Blood & Money premiere Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC and Saturdays on Oxygen.

