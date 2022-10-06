Bling Ring Leader on How They Robbed Celebrities' Homes: Paris Hilton's House Was 'Our Personal ATM'

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist features exlusive interviews with Alexis Haines and Nick Prugo, plus one of their victims

By
Published on October 6, 2022 02:39 PM
Alexis Haines, Nicholas Prugo
Alexis Haines and Nick Prugo. Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images; Netflix

Netflix's newest docuseries revisits the infamous "Bling Ring," examining the events that led up to the notorious 2008 and 2009 burglaries of celebrities' homes.

In episode one of the three-part docuseries — The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — ring leader Nick Prugo details how he and fellow mastermind Rachel Lee got their start in illegal activities.

Prugo — who says he felt like an outcast when he moved to Calabasas, Calif., because his mother drove him to school in a Honda and not a Mercedes or Range Rover — recounts that when he met Lee at school, the popular girl brought him out of his shell with her outgoing nature.

In the docuseries, Prugo claims that after leaving a party with Lee one night, the pair broke into a car for the first time.

"Rachel went over to a car and pulled on this door handle, probably joking, and it opens," Prugo says. "She was just so carefree and just so nonchalant. I was terrified. I thought we were going to get caught, like in trouble. It definitely was scary. So we ended up with all these credit cards, you know? And the next day we went shopping."

Although Prugo says he never stole before meeting Lee, he says he was quickly swept up in the habit.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"It gave me that confidence, and I didn't want to give that up," Prugo says.

He claims that every time the two of them would leave a party, he would drive — while Lee hung out of the passenger window pulling on car doors to see if they would open. If they did, she'd search the car for valuables.

"It was always the wealthy communities and the really expensive cars that seemed to be unlocked," Prugo says.

Prugo also revealed that the first home robbery him and Lee participated in was at the home of an old friend of his named Eden Shizzle. Shizzle posted on MySpace that he was going on vacation with his family — and Prugo saw an easy target.

Prugo claims he and Lee made it out with around $8,000 from Shizzle's parents' safe, but when Shizzle himself appears on screen, he says it was between $30,000 and $40,000.

After their first robbery, Prugo got the idea to up the ante and rob celebrities next.

"It wasn't like we were obsessed with these celebrities as much it was the stuff they had," Prugo says.

While on celebrity gossip websites, Prugo says he saw that Paris Hilton was going to be in Miami and saw an opportunity.

"We had already seen into Paris Hilton's life so much so it didn't seem like much more of a step to enter her house," Prugo says.

Prugo claims that over a three month time span, he and Lee went to Hilton's home multiple times. (Prugo says he found a website with celebrities' addresses that had Hilton's.) The parked outside in her neighborhood and hiked up to the front door. They rang the doorbell and, when no one answered, they entered through the unlocked front door.

The second time they went, the front door was locked, but they found a key under the mat, which they used to gain access. They took the key with them for future robberies.

"We were constantly going to Paris' house," he says. "It was like our personal ATM."

Although the teens were stealing thousands of dollars from the star, Prugo says he never felt guilty.

"I didn't feel like there was a victim," Prugo says on screen. "This woman's worth millions of dollars. We didn't think she'd even notice."

Prugo and Lee would go on to rob more celebrities, such as Lindsay Lohan, Orlando Bloom and Audrina Patridge. They would enlist additional members of their crime ring, including Alexis Neiers — now Alexis Haines — who also appears in the documentary to tell her side of the story.

The remaining members — Rachel Lee, Tess Taylor, Diana Tamayo, Courtney Ames, and Roy Lopez — do not make appear in the docuseries.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Alexis Haines, Nicholas Prugo
Netflix Docuseries Revisits Infamous 'Bling Ring,' Which Targeted Celebs' Homes: Watch Exclusive Trailer
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist. Alexis Haines in The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.
'The Real Bling Ring' True Story: All About Netflix's New True Crime Series
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Christopher Weber/AP/Shutterstock (13441419a) Photo of TV producer Eric Weinberg is displayed before a news conference to announce sexual assault charges against Weinberg on in Los Angeles TV Producer Sex Assault, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Oct 2022
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Charged with 18 Counts of Sexual Assault
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Kathy Hilton attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
Kathy Hilton's Breakdown – Over a Conga Line – Wreaks Havoc on Final Hours of 'RHOBH' Trip to Aspen
adnan syed
A Timeline of Adnan Syed's Case After His Release from Prison — and What's Next for 'Serial' Subject
jennifer garner; stephen colbert
Celebrities Who Babysat for Other Celebrities
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline
Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton attend the 29th Annual Race To Erase MS on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kathy Hilton's Husband? All About Rick Hilton
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 05: Caroline Stanbury attends Creatures Of The Night Late-Night Soiree Hosted By Chopard And Champagne Armand De Brignac at The Setai Miami Beach on December 5, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Champagne Armand De Brignac)
Caroline Stanbury Says Husband's Wedding Ring, More Valuables Stolen in Burglary During Greek Getaway
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Fat Joe, Mary J Blige and Busta Rhymes attend Fat Joe Birthday Celebration at Brooklyn Chop House on August 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige & Busta Rhymes Party in N.Y.C., Plus Paris & Prince Jackson and More
Pernilla Sjoholm
'Tinder Swindler' Star Pernilla Sjoholm Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins: 'New Chapter In Our Life'
Dorit Kemsley
Celebrities Who've Been Robbed & What They've Had to Say About Their Terrifying Experiences
Nick Lachey and TV Personality Vanessa Minnillo visit People Now on February 05, 2020 in New York, United States
Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Relationship Timeline
Olivia Cornu from season 11 of Married at First Sight
'Married at First Sight' : Olivia Cornu Unpacks the Couples' Entry into 'Harsh Reality' After Honeymoons
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan arrive at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Dirt' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Tommy Lee's Wife? All About Brittany Furlan