Sasha Johnson, 27, has undergone surgery, according to the Taking the Initiative party

Black Lives Matter Activist in London Critically Wounded After Being Shot in Head

After receiving numerous death threats, Sasha Johnson — a prominent British Black Lives Matter activist — was shot in the head early Sunday morning on the street in London, PEOPLE confirms.

Johnson, 27, remains in critical condition following the 3 a.m. attack, according to the Facebook page for her political party, Taking the Initiative.

London's Metropolitan Police confirms in a statement a 27-year-old woman was shot in Southwark district of South London.

The statement does not identify the victim by name.

"While the investigation is at an early stage, there is nothing to suggest that the woman who was shot was the subject of a targeted attack or that she had received any credible threats against her prior to this incident," reads the statement.

According to the most recent update from Taking the Initiative, which is Britain's first Black-led political party, Johnson had undergone surgery "and is currently resting with her parents."

The mother-of-three "has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking the Initiative Party's Executive Leadership Committee," reads a post Johnson's condition.

Black Lives Matter UK held a vigil Monday outside the hospital, where Johnson is recovering.

According to the BBC, Johnson is a graduate of Oxford Brookes University, and has been a leading figure in the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK.

The BBC reports she "has previously spoken about living in a society where her black sons would be accepted and which had a better system that could help them grow."

Investigators ask that information on the shooting be called into 101 or to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

