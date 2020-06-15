Man Arrested in Connection with Deaths of Black Lives Matter Activist and AARP Volunteer

Police in Florida have confirmed the discovery of the body of missing Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau, who had vanished June 6, hours after writing on Twitter that she'd been sexually assaulted by an older man.

A statement from authorities in Tallahassee indicates Salau, 19, was found dead Saturday night along an area of Monday Road.

Police have not said how she was killed.

Along with her body, investigators also recovered the body of Victoria Sims, 75, who had been reported missing earlier in the day.

According to the statement, a suspect has been taken into custody: Aaron Glee Jr., 49, who lives near where Salau's body was found, has not been charged at this time with a crime.

It is unclear if Glee is the same person Salau alleged assaulted her.

WFSU reports that Glee was arrested on a battery charge on June 9, and on an aggravated battery charge on May 30.

The outlet, citing an affidavit, reports police were summoned to the scene of a reported assault, arriving to find Glee allegedly standing over a female victim, kicking her in the abdomen, according to WTXL.

The alleged victim told police Glee had asked her for a sexual favor, and that he attacked her when she refused.

Glee was also arrested on May 28 for allegedly punching a man after an argument "regarding racial differences" at a bus stop in Tallahassee and was charged with battery touch or strike, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It was unclear if he had entered pleas to any of those charges.

Salau was an outspoken Black Lives Matter activist; footage of her speaking out at recent protests has been shared widely on social media.

In one clip, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, she said, "I don't want their names gone in vain," referring to the list of black men and women who've died at the hands of police.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Salau's family.