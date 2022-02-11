Gregory and Brandon Case have been charged in the alleged Jan. 24 incident

Black FedEx Driver Says White Father and Son Chased, Shot at Him While He Was Delivering Packages in Miss.

A father and son are facing criminal charges after allegedly chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver while he was delivering packages in Brookhaven, Miss.

The driver, 24-year-old D'Monterrio Gibson, was delivering packages to a home in the city on Jan. 24 at around 7 p.m. when he says the driver of a white pickup truck approached him and started blowing his horn, CNN reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When Gibson tried leaving after thinking he was in the pickup truck's way, the driver allegedly tried cutting him off.

"At that point my instincts kick in, and I swerve around him as he is trying to cut me off to avoid getting stuck in the neighborhood," Gibson said, per CNN.

As he drove further down the street, a man in the road allegedly started to point a gun at the vehicle and eventually fired shots that struck the van.

CNN reported that affidavits show Gregory Case was driving the truck chasing Gibson and his son, Brandon Case, was the person in the street pointing the gun at him.

According to CNN, Gregory was charged with "unlawfully and feloniously conspiring" with Brandon to "commit aggravated assault by attempting to cause bodily injury" to Gibson. Brandon is charged with "feloniously attempting to cause bodily injury with a firearm and a deadly weapon" after he allegedly shot at the vehicle Gibson was driving.

The Brookhaven Police Department and Gibson's lawyer, Carlos Moore, didn't immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

At the time of the alleged incident, Gibson was in a Hertz rental van featuring two Hertz stickers on the back. Moore told CNN his client was wearing a FedEx jacket, shirt and pants, although the vehicle didn't have any FedEx markings.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, FedEx extended its support to Gibson as it continues cooperating with police on the case.