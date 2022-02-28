Birmingham Musician Pronounced Dead After Crashing Outside Police Station Following Motorcycle Club Shooting
Authorities in Alabama are investigating the killing of an accomplished percussionist, who was found dead behind the wheel of a car that crashed right outside police headquarters.
In a statement, Birmingham Police said that Navari Deon Jones, 38, was shot early Saturday morning outside the Tru-Riders Motorcycle Club.
Responding officers arrived at the shooting scene to find a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
During this same time, "a Birmingham Police officer was at Birmingham Police Department Headquarters when the officer heard a car crash."
The statement notes that "the officer observed the driver of the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound" after colliding "with two parked vehicles."
The driver, Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The statement does not clarify if Jones was struck by a stray bullet, or managed to drive away from the motorcycle club after being shot.
The injured woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A second woman was also injured in the shooting.
"The preliminary investigation suggests an altercation ensued inside of the location prior to the suspect firing shots," the statement explains.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Birmingham Police detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Jones was a sponsored musician who was born in nearby Bessemer and first picked up a pair of drumsticks at 13.
According to Soultone Cymbals, Jones had worked with the likes of American Idol winner Ruben Studdard, R&B legend Keith Sweat, and gospel artists like Prince Yelder and Kirk Franklin.