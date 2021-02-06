Biological and Foster Parents of Little Girl Allegedly Killed by Food Network Star Hold Emotional Funeral

The biological parents of Victoria Rose Smith, who was allegedly killed by her adoptive parents last month, held an emotional funeral for the 3-year-old this week.

Food Network star Ariel and her husband Jerry Austin Robinson, who adopted Victoria in March, were arrested on Jan. 19 in connection to the toddler's Jan. 14 death.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Worst Cooks in America star, 29, and her husband Jerry Austin, 34, were charged with homicide by child abuse, PEOPLE previously reported.

Victoria's biological family, as well as some of her previous foster parents, buried her in a church graveyard in Travelers Rest, South Carolina — a town north of Greenville — The State reported Friday.

Casie Phares, Victoria's biological mother, placed a teddy bear at her daughter's gravesite during the funeral, the outlet reported. A preacher shared some words about the little girl, who was described as "sassy and smart."

Image zoom Ariel Robinson | Credit: Simpsonville Police Department

Victoria was placed in the Robinsons' home by the South Carolina Department of Social Services in March of last year with her two older biological brothers, a Change.org petition calling for reform to the department said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Victoria was found unresponsive in the Robinson's home on Jan. 14, and was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Greenville County senior deputy coroner Kent Dill said that Victoria died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries, PEOPLE previously reported.

Image zoom Jerry Robinson | Credit: Simpsonville Police Department

"Police officers handle all kinds of cases, and these kind of cases can be the hardest for them to do," Simpsonville police spokesman Justin Lee Campbell told PEOPLE on Jan. 20. "It is a sad day. You bring charges and maybe convictions, but at the end of the day the life of a child was taken. For anyone who knew the victim or was related to the victim, they are in our thoughts and prayers."

Ariel won season 20 of Food Network's Worst Cooks in America, which has now been removed from all streaming platforms, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Lawyers for Jerry and Ariel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Friday. Neither has entered a plea.