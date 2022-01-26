Bill Cosby's Spokesperson Defends His Legacy Ahead of Upcoming Docuseries 'We Need To Talk About Cosby'

W. Kamau Bell's four-part documentary, which premieres widely on Showtime this Sunday, wrestles with the complicated downfall of America's Dad

"How do we talk about Bill Cosby?"

It's a question that many Americans have wondered since disturbing sexual assault allegations were brought against the groundbreaking celebrity — and it's a question that stand-up comedian and TV host W. Kamau Bell is ready to explore.

Bell's new four-part documentary, We Need To Talk About Cosby, wrestles with the complicated downfall of America's Dad, a man who once inspired entire generations and blazed trails for Black comics and actors, before his accusers exposed a sinister side to his fame.

Days before We Need To Talk About Cosby premieres widely on Showtime, Cosby's spokesperson is defending his legacy — and calling Bell's project a "PR hack" — in a statement provided to PEOPLE.

"Let's talk about Bill Cosby," the statement reads. "Mr. Cosby has spent more than 50 years standing with the excluded; made it possible for some to be included; standing with the disenfranchised; and standing with those women and men who were denied respectful work … because of race and gender … within the expanses of the entertainment industries."

The statement continues: "Let's talk about Bill Cosby. Mr. Cosby continues to be the target of numerous media that have, for too many years, distorted and omitted truths … intentionally. Despite media's repetitive reports of allegations against Mr. Cosby, none have ever been proven in any court of law."

In 2018, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault after Andrea Constand said he had drugged her and sexually assaulted her in his Elkins Park, Pa., home in 2004.

Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years for the crime.

The statement adds: "Let's talk about Bill Cosby. In June, 2021, the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court released Mr. Cosby; and the court's Chief Justice defined the Pennsylvania Montgomery County District Attorney's behavior as reprehensible."

More than two years into his sentence, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby's conviction due to a "due process violation" in which the district attorney broke an agreement made with Cosby to not use a confession against him.

The state Supreme Court barred any future prosecution on those specific charges and ordered his immediate release.

"Let's talk about Bill Cosby. Mr. Cosby knows the realities of prosecutorial violations; and that those violations are threats to the integrity of our nation's criminal justice systems. That is a subject matter for a professional documentary," the statement reads.

The statement from Cosby's spokesperson concludes with: "Let's talk about Bill Cosby. Mr. Cosby vehemently denies all allegations waged against him. Let's talk about Bill Cosby. He wants our nation to be what it proclaims itself to be: a democracy."

We Need To Talk About Cosby was first shown at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

The first episode reaches Showtime on Sunday, Jan. 30.