Bill Cosby Juror: Why I Voted to Convict the Disgraced Entertainer of Sexual Assault

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on April 30, 2018. On Tuesday, Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after being convicted in the spring of sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

A juror who convicted Bill Cosby in April on sexual assault charges said Cosby’s previous admission that he gave Quaaludes to women with whom he wanted to have sex was a decisive factor in the vote.

“I think it was his deposition, really,” Harrison Snyder, 22, the youngest juror in Cosby’s trial for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, said on Good Morning America on April 30.

“Cosby admitted to giving these Quaaludes to women — young women — in order to have sex with them,” Snyder said.

Cosby made the admission in a deposition for a 2005 civil suit filed by Constand, who was an employee of Temple University in 2004 when Cosby sexually assaulted her at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania mansion.

In his deposition, Cosby admitted he gave Quaaludes to a 19-year-old woman he met in Las Vegas he later had sex with and said he did the same with “other people.”

He also admitted he had seven prescriptions for Quaaludes in the 1970s, and his attorney said he kept those drugs until 2000.

Cosby settled the lawsuit brought by Constand in 2006 and his deposition was later sealed, but a judge unsealed portions of it in 2015.

Snyder told GMA that he was barely aware of who Cosby was before the trial and said he hadn’t heard about the accusations from more than 60 women that Cosby has drugged or sexually assaulted them. Cosby has denied all of the accusations.

Bill Cosby Mark Makela/Getty

“I really didn’t know a lot. I knew he was an actor. I knew that he did The Cosby Show. I never watched The Cosby Show or anything — a little too young for that,” Snyder said.

On the dozens of allegations against Cosby, he said, “I didn’t know anything. I don’t watch the news, ever. So I didn’t even know what he was on trial for.”

The spring trial marked the second time that a jury has deliberated Cosby’s fate. In 2017, another jury spent six days before they announced they were unable to come to a consensus.

Judge Steven T. O’Neill ruled they were hopelessly deadlocked and declared a mistrial.

At Cosby’s previous trial, two of his accusers testified that he had committed similar crimes against them. At his second trial, five accusers as well as Constand were allowed to testify.

Harrison Snyder Good Morning America/Twitter

But Snyder, who said he has “no doubt” of Cosby’s guilt, said he would have voted to convict even without the other accusers’ testimony.

“In the deposition, he stated that he gave these drugs to other women. I don’t think it really necessarily mattered that these other five women were here because he said it himself, that he used these drugs for other women,” Snyder said.

When asked if the #MeToo movement had any impact on his decision to sentence Cosby, Snyder said it didn’t, because he wasn’t aware of the movement until after the trial.

“I really only found out about it after I got home, that I looked online to see what everything was. I didn’t really even know about the #MeToo movement,” Snyder said.

Cosby was convicted on three aggravated indecent sexual assault charges. He is appealing.