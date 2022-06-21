Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975

Though his legal team was there, Bill Cosby was not in attendance as the verdict was read in a Santa Monica courtroom on Tuesday

Actor/stand-up comedian Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

A civil jury ruled in favor of Judy Huth, who accused Bill Cosby of sexually abusing her at the Playboy Mansion when she was a teen, after a two-week long trial.

The verdict was read in a Santa Monica, California, court room on Tuesday after the jury began deliberating on Thursday, per The New York Times and the Associated Press.

Huth was awarded $500,000 in damages, and though Cosby's legal team was in attendance on Tuesday, the former actor was not in court as the verdict was read, according to Deadline.

Huth, 64, alleged that Cosby molested her in a bedroom at the Playboy Mansion — Hugh Hefner's famed Holmby Hills estate — when she was 16 years old.

Huth filed a civil lawsuit in 2014 seeking damages for emotional distress.

In the lawsuit, Huth alleged she met the comedian in 1975 when she and a 17-year-old friend were watching a movie being filmed in a San Marino park in Los Angeles. She says Cosby approached the pair and asked them to come sit with him.

He allegedly invited the girls to meet him at his tennis club the following Saturday, when he allegedly "served them alcoholic beverages" while they played billiards. Huth alleges that she was required to drink a beer every time Cosby won.

After the girls had allegedly been served multiple alcoholic beverages, Cosby told them he had a "surprise" for them and brought them to the Playboy Mansion, according to a civil suit she filed against Cosby. Cosby allegedly told the girls to say they were 19 if anyone asked.

When Huth told Cosby she needed to use the bathroom, he directed her to a bathroom in a bedroom suite, according to the suit. When she emerged, she found Cosby sitting on the bed. He asked her to sit down and proceeded to sexually molest her without her consent, the lawsuit alleged.

Judy Huth appears at a press conference outside the Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire Division station in Los Angeles about her lawsuit against Bill Cosby alleging he abused her at the Playboy Mansion around 1974 when she was 15-years-old. As Cosby awaits a verdict in his sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, the comedian's civil lawyers are fighting civil lawsuits against him by 10 women around the country. A trial date may be set later in June 2017 for Huth's sexual battery case Judy Huth | Credit: Anthony McCartney/AP Photo

The statute of limitations had expired for a criminal case, but California law allows victims of underage sexual abuse to file civil lawsuits decades after the alleged incidents take place.

Last June, Cosby was released from prison after his conviction in the Andrea Constand case was overturned.

Constand was an administrator with the Temple University women's basketball team when she says Cosby, whom she considered to be a mentor, drugged and sexually assaulted her in his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, home in 2004.

In its judgment, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court held that the decision to use Cosby's statements from a previous deposition — where Cosby admitted he gave quaaludes to women with whom he wanted to have sex — against him deprived him of his Fifth Amendment rights because a previous prosecutor had promised not to charge him in exchange for sitting for the deposition.

Cosby, the court stated, had been subject to "an unconstitutional 'coercive bait-and-switch,' " which the court characterized as a "due process violation."

The high court's decision also prevented the prosecutor from refiling the criminal charges.