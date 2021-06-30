Advocates for Sex Assault Survivors Slam Court's Decision to Release Bill Cosby: 'Devastating'

Advocates for sex assault survivors slammed Wednesday's decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to release Bill Cosby from prison and overturn his sexual assault conviction.

Cosby, 83, was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018 after Andrea Constand said he had drugged her and sexually assaulted her in his Elkins Park, Pa., home in 2004. He served more than two years of his three- to 10-year sentence, but he was released from prison today, the the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections confirmed on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The court's decision hinged on an agreement Cosby had made with a previous Montgomery County, Pa., prosecutor not to file criminal charges against Cosby in exchange for his testimony in a civil suit brought by Constand. According to the court, that agreement should have precluded Cosby from facing criminal charges in Constand's case.

bill-cosby2.jpg Bill Cosby

Angela Rose, the president of Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment, who stood by Constand in court in 2018 when Cosby was accused of assaulting her, called the court's decision "a travesty of justice."

"This is a devastating blow for survivors of sexual violence, which is already the most underreported crime. Our hearts are with Andrea Constand and other survivors who bravely testified in court about the harm that they have endured because of this man," Rose said.

In addition to overturning Cosby's conviction, the court held that "any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred."

During Cosby's trial, Constand and five other women testified that he had engaged in a similar pattern of behavior.

Cosby's defense denied the accusations, as well as similar allegations made against him by more than 60 women.

Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges Andrea Constand | Credit: Mark Makela/Getty

Gloria Allred, who represents 33 of Cosby's accusers, said in a statement after the court's decision, "This decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court today to overturn the conviction of Bill Cosby must be devastating for Bill Cosby's accusers. My heart especially goes out to those who bravely testified in both of his criminal cases."