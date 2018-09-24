Facing Shouts and Profanity, Bill Cosby Arrives to His Sentencing for 2004 Sex Assault

Bill Cosby arrived to court on Monday morning for a scheduled two-day sentencing hearing following his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

The 81-year-old disgraced entertainer entered the courthouse in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, around 8:15 a.m.

He stepped out of a black SUV to the sounds of onlookers shouting, some of whom hurled profanity.

Cosby was convicted in April on three aggravated indecent sexual assault charges, each of which carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

He has vowed to appeal.

The judge is expected to decide Cosby’s punishment late Monday or Tuesday morning and has wide latitude under state law in setting the sentence.

Cosby assaulted Constand, 45, in his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion in January 2004, though the defense claimed that the sexual contact was consensual.

Both sides presented 12 days of testimony and evidence to the seven-man, five-woman jury.

Cosby, who did not testify during his trial, has denied similar allegations from more than 60 women.

Bill Cosby (center) Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

Court officials confirm to PEOPLE that Constand will be the only woman to address the court at Monday’s hearing.

The judge previously ruled that she and five other women who testified at Cosby’s trial could speak at the sentencing, but not his dozens of other accuers.

Constand, now working a a massage therapist in Canada, will be presenting her victim impact statement before the judge, detailing how Cosby’s abuse has affected her life.

The sentencing hearing commenced at 9 a.m.