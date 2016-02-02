Bill Cosby Arrives at Court for Hearing on Sexual Assault Charges

Bill Cobsy has arrived at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday morning ahead of a hearing that could determine whether the criminal sexual-assault case against him will go to trial.

The 78-year-old was escorted by security and several police officers into the building. In video from the arrival, a reporter could be heard asking the comedian, “Mr. Cosby, how are you feeling this morning?” to which he responded with a nod and a smile.

Cosby’s defense team will argue that the former Montgomery County district attorney made a deal in 2005 not to prosecute the star for an alleged sexual encounter with Andrea Constand. Constand says she was raped. During a deposition, Cosby claimed it was consensual. Judge Steven O’Neill will likely decide if the agreement was binding, and if Cosby’s motion to dismiss charges should be granted.

Bill Cosby Alejandro Alvarez/Philadelphia Inquirer

Constand, the former director of operations for the Temple University women’s basketball team, told authorities in Jan. 2005 that the year prior Cosby had given her pills at his house and sexually assaulted her. The county’s former DA, Bruce L. Castor, did not file criminal charges but Cosby and Constand later agreed to a civil settlement.

In the years since, more than 50 women have come forward with allegations that The Cosby Show star drugged and/or sexually assaulted them.

Cosby’s legal team has argued that the aforementioned agreement assured that he wouldn’t face criminal charges in the case.

Current Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele will likely use Cosby’s 2005 testimony, in which he admitted to giving quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with, to argue that the defense’s motion was “improper.”

If the motion is dismissed, preliminary hearings will proceed. In accordance with Pennsylvania law, the hearing will decide if there is enough evidence “that a crime has been committed and the accused is probably the one who committed it,” to the prosecution to proceed.