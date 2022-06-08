'I Don't Lie': Accuser Tearfully Recounts 1975 Alleged Sexual Assault by Bill Cosby at Playboy Mansion

Judy Huth is suing the comedian in civil court for an alleged sexual assault when she was 16. An attorney for Cosby, who denies the allegation, suggested in court Huth has told conflicting versions of her story

Judy Huth appears at a press conference outside the Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire Division station in Los Angeles about her lawsuit against Bill Cosby alleging he abused her at the Playboy Mansion around 1974 when she was 15-years-old. As Cosby awaits a verdict in his sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, the comedian's civil lawyers are fighting civil lawsuits against him by 10 women around the country. A trial date may be set later in June 2017 for Huth's sexual battery case

Fighting back tears, Judy Huth told a jury about the time that she says Bill Cosby molested her in 1975 at the Playboy Mansion.

Huth, now 64, is suing Cosby in civil court. While the statute of limitations has expired for a criminal case, California law allows victims of underage sexual abuse to file civil lawsuits decades after the alleged incidents take place.

Cosby, 82, was convicted in 2018 of aggravated indecent assault. But last year, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby's conviction and ordered his release from prison.

In the civil testimony, Huth says that she was just 16 when she met Cosby.

She says she met the comedian in 1975 when she and a 17-year-old friend were watching a movie being filmed in a San Marino park in Los Angeles. Cosby approached the pair and asked them to come sit with him, Huth alleges.

Cosby invited the girls to meet him the following Saturday at his tennis club, where he allegedly "served them alcoholic beverages" while they played billiards. Huth alleges she was required to drink a beer every time Cosby won.

Actor/stand-up comedian Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Bill Cosby | Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

After the girls had allegedly been served multiple alcoholic beverages, Cosby told them he had a "surprise" for them and brought them to the Playboy Mansion, according to a civil suit she filed against Cosby.

Cosby allegedly told the girls to say they were 19 if anyone asked.

When Huth told Cosby she needed to use the bathroom, he directed her to one in a bedroom suite, according to the suit. When she emerged, she allegedly found Cosby sitting on the bed. He asked her to sit down and proceeded to sexually molest her without her consent, the complaint alleges.

"He patted the seat next to him," she said in court on Tuesday, according to the New York Times. "I sat down. He tried to lean me back, he tried to kiss me, he tried to put his hands underneath my belly button where my high-waisted pants were."

Huth testified that she told Cosby that she was on her period. "He pulled his sweats down, grabbed my hand, put it over his hand, closed it," she testified, saying that he forced her to perform a sex act on him.

Cosby has denied the sexual assault. According to the Times, his lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, offered a blistering cross examination of Huth, accusing her of telling conflicting versions of the alleged incident.

"It's hard to keep lies straight," Bonjean said.

"I don't lie," a tearful Huth replied, adding that she had buried the traumatic experience in the recesses of her mind. "It's like trash," she testified. "You dig a hole and throw trash in it."