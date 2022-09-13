Bicyclist Who'd Just Found His 'Dream Job' in Aerospace Is Killed by Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver

Police in Newport Beach have arrested a woman after she allegedly struck a bicyclist and fled the scene.

Adriana Bernal, 36, is facing murder and hit and run charges.

Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle identified the victim as 43-year-old Randon William Cintron.

Cintron was biking on Jamboree Road in Newport Beach around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when he was hit.

"The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare of the bicyclist," according to a police press release.

Bystanders attempted to render aid, but Cintron died at the scene.

Bernal was located "shortly thereafter" and taken into custody.

"She drove about a mile and a half away and abandoned the vehicle and left on foot," Newport Beach police Lt. Eric Little tells PEOPLE. "She was located in the area and detained without incident."

Police said that "through the course of the investigation, Bernal was found to be under the influence of a drug at the time of the collision."

Police said Bernal had a previous arrest for driving under the influence.

According to a GoFundMe page, Cintron "was participating in his passion, riding one of his many bicycles on a beautiful Sunday morning," the Post read. "Randy had just transitioned into a new company, doing aerospace and space work as a program manager. I think he had found his dream job! Unfortunately his life was lost much before his time. Please help us in honoring his life and his legacy."

So far, the campaign has raised more than $20,000.

She is being held on a $1 million bail.

An arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.