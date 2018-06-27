Bicycle Horror: Fla. Man Said He'd 'Kill Somebody' — Then Allegedly Steered Car Into Dad, 2 Kids

A man accused of intentionally hitting a father and his two young sons with his car in a fatal crash that killed the dad posted disturbing videos to Instagram shortly before.

“I’m [fixing to] kill somebody tonight right now,” Mikese Morse said on an Instagram video, posted before he allegedly intentionally rammed his Dodge sedan into Pedro Aguerreberry, 42, and his two young boys as they rode their bikes.

Aguerreberry was pulling his 3-year-old son Bennett in a trailer. His older son, Lucas, was riding his own bicycle. Aguerreberry was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. His younger son had a broken leg, while the older one had minor injuries.

In a press conference, Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan told reporters that the boys “essentially watched their father die.”

According to the police report, a witness says that Morse turned his Dodge sedan around, crossed the grass median, drove past a lane of traffic and intentionally hit the family with his car.

Police say that Morse fled the scene. They later arrested him and charged him with premeditated first-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash with death. He is being held without bond, and has not yet hired an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Morse, 30, was well-known to police. Twelve days before the crash, he walked into a police station and spouted conspiracy theories.

According to a police report obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, an officer at the precinct was concerned for Morse’s well-being. “He continued on not making any logical sense and then advised I should not let him out of the police station or he may hurt someone,” the officer wrote, according to the newspaper.

Although he was taken into custody, Dugan says that he was released after a week. Five days after his release, the crash occurred.

Friends and family of Aguerreberry are mourning the loss of a devoted husband and father.

“Pedro was a gentle, caring, beautiful human being who always had kind words to say, and actually took the time to SAY them,” his friends wrote on a GoFundMe set up to help the family with medical care, funeral costs and other expenses.

“He often went out of his way to help others and to bring smiles to our faces. Pedro did these things, for no other reason than to make us feel better about who we are as individuals, and to know what we … meant to him.”