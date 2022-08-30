'Beyond Scared Straight' 's Ashley Tropez, 24, Found Dead in Abandoned Home: Police

Police have arrested 24-year-old Alexis Call, a woman they suspect murdered Ashley Tropez

By
Published on August 30, 2022 08:25 PM
Ashley Tropez Found Dead
Photo: A&E

A California woman is in custody for the death of Ashley Tropez after the Beyond Scared Straight star's body was found inside an abandoned home.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department issued a release on Saturday that said officers were called about a dead body " inside an abandoned house in the 16600 block of Victor Street" at 11:10 a.m. local time on Friday.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the 24-year-old Tropez inside the home, "suffering from traumatic injuries."

After investing, the sheriff's homicide unit determined that Tropez and a woman named Alexis Call, also 24, "were familiar to each other and may have been squatting at the residence."

Call was named a suspect and arrested. She is in the High Desert Detention Center for PC 187(A)-Murder, police said in the release.

Call appeared in court on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for an unrelated possession of a stolen vehicle charge, according to KTLA.

It is not clear if Call has retained a lawyer.

Those with information are urged to call Deputy Vanayes Quezada, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Anonymous tips can be submitted at We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Tropez appeared on the controversial reality series in 2011, which aimed to help troubled youth turn their lives around with heavy-hitting programs. The Emmy-nominated show went off the air after 9 seasons, per its website.

