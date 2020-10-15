Tracee Ellis Ross, Martin Luther King III and Michelle Williams also paid tribute to George Floyd, who was killed on May 25

Beyoncé, Kerry Washington and More Remember George Floyd on What Would've Been His 47th Birthday

Celebrities and public figures are remembering George Floyd on what would have been his 47th birthday on Wednesday.

Floyd was killed on May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis. His death and the viral video that documented the incident — showing an officer with his knee firmly placed on the back of Floyd's neck while he groaned in pain for several minutes — sparked widespread outrage and galvanized the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

Paying tribute to Floyd, several stars posted photos and artwork of him on social media, as well as messages inspiring followers to continue fighting for social justice.

"#Vote because #GeorgeFloyd should be turning 47 today," tweeted Kerry Washington on Wednesday.

"Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday. He should still be alive today celebrating another year with his family and friends," wrote Sen. Kamala Harris on Twitter. "We need justice and to ensure that this never happens again—starting with banning chokeholds and creating a national standard for use of force."

Beyoncé, who regularly sends birthday wishes to celebrities and notable figures on her website, posted a throwback photo of Floyd on Beyonce.com, writing, "Happy Eternal Birthday George Floyd."

Tracee Ellis Ross posted a formal, black-and-white photograph of Floyd on Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday, George Floyd. You were a father, a son, a brother, a friend, a man and most importantly a human being that deserved dignity and respect. You should still be here."

Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, also tweeted a message in remembrance of Floyd.

"George Floyd should be celebrating his 47th birthday today with his family. Instead, his family continues to mourn his loss," wrote the activist. "We must continue our fight against police brutality and systemic racism so there is never again a death like George Floyd's. #SayHisName"

Amy Schumer posted a photo of Floyd pictured holding his daughter on Instagram, captioning the post, "This man should be alive. It’s his 47th birthday today #georgefloyd," while Elle Fanning shared the same picture, writing, "Happy 47th Birthday George Floyd. He should be here today. 🕊"

Singer Michelle Williams said, "#GeorgeFloyd never forgotten! Today is his birthday!!! ❤️🙏" on Twitter.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make the government more responsive to racial disparities.