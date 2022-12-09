DNA Taken from Truck's Door Handle in Washington Leads to Arrest 34 Years After Wisconsin Mom's Killing

On Nov. 6, 1988, Betty Rolf was walking to work in a blizzard when she was sexually assaulted and murdered, say police

By KC Baker
Published on December 9, 2022 03:46 PM
betty rolf, Gene C. Meyer
Betty Rolf and Gene Meyer. Photo: Outagamie County Sheriff's Office

At about 6 a.m., amidst a raging blizzard on a November morning in 1988, Betty Rolf made the trek to her job at the former Country Aire banquet hall in Wisconsin on foot.

The 60-year-old Appleton resident never made it. Her lifeless body was found the next morning near a railroad underpass just outside the Appleton city limits, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

She had been sexually assaulted, badly beaten and strangled.

For years, the case went cold — until recently, when the sheriff's office announced it had made an arrest in the case.

On Wednesday, Gene Meyer, 66, of Eatonville, Wash., was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault - use of a dangerous weapon in Rolf's slaying.

A former resident of Valders, Wisc., Meyer moved to Washington state after the slaying, according to the sheriff's office.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He was taken into custody in Pierce County, Wash., and is being held at the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma. He is awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

Rolf's granddaughter, Sue Srnka, told WBAY that she and her family are in "shock" following Meyer's arrest.

"We didn't know if this person was deceased or if this person had other crimes. We just didn't know," she said.

Authorities were able to apprehend Meyer with the use of familial DNA, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Post-Crescent.

Back in 1988, investigators took swabs from Rolf's body and in 2001 ruled out any of her family members as suspects in her murder, according to the criminal complaint.

In 2019, thanks to advances in DNA technology, investigators used DNA evidence found on the swabs to search for possible relatives of Rolf's killer, the complaint says.

Investigators were able to narrow down their search to two people — Meyer and his brother, the complaint says.

His brother cooperated with authorities, who ruled him out, according to the complaint.

Investigators then obtained a DNA sample from the handle of Meyer's truck, which matched with swabs taken from Rolf's body, the complaint says.

Rolf's family described her as a loving mother and grandmother who "always cared about people," Srnka told the Post-Crescent.

An avid baker, Rolf's "homemade bread, rolls, pies and noodles were the envy of the neighborhood."

Police are continuing to investigate.

It is unclear whether Meyer has entered a plea or retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Related Articles
Jennifer Brinkman
Teen Was Killed with Ax After Meeting Man on Phone Chat Line in 1998. Now a Suspect Has Been Arrested
Joseph George Sutherland, 61, of Moosonee, Ont., is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Susan Tice and Erin Gilmour in 1983. (Toronto Police Service)
2 Women Were Found Slain, Sexually Assaulted Within Months of Each Other in 1983: How DNA Led to Arrest
kassandra cantrell
'She Would Have Been Such a Good Mom': Wash. Man Sentenced for Murdering Ex Because She Was Pregnant
Isaac Apodaca, Kiara McCulley
N.M. Woman Is Killed with Sword — and Couple Is Charged with Murder amid Claims of Secret Society
October 28, 2022: District Attorney Gascón Announces Conviction of Maurice Hastings Vacated in 1983 Murder https://vimeo.com/764992163
Man Freed After Serving 38 Years for a Murder and Rape He Didn't Commit, DNA Proved His Innocence
Demetris Lincoln
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested
Francisca Perea-Dominguez, Salvador Hernandez-Morales
DNA on Toothbrush Helps Colorado Police Crack 2006 Cold Case 
Angela Nicole Bradbury
Man Charged With Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull is Found in a Park
Gabriel Michael Davies
Teen Murder Suspect's Disappearance Was Allegedly a Sham, and Victim Was Mom's Ex: Docs
Lindy Sue Biechler
Pa. Teen Was Murdered After Coming Home from Grocery Store in 1975, Coffee Cup Leads to Arrest
Steve and Mina Schulz
Beloved Wash. Couple Found Killed in 'Gruesome' Double Murder After Daughter Discovers Blood in Their Home
lindsey-baum-2
Man Charged with 2003 Kidnapping and Rape Also Suspected in Lindsey Baum's 2009 Disappearance
Taylor Denise Schabusiness
Mom's Discovery of Son's Severed Head in Bucket Leads to Murder Charge for Wisconsin Woman
Korey Gardner and his son Archer were struck by a vehicle as they were riding bicycles near the Hammond Marina on a family vacation. 7-year-old Archer passed away at the scene.
Boy, 7, Killed, and Dad Seriously Injured When Truck Strikes Them While They Biked Near Boat Basin
Taylor Denise Schabusiness
Attorney Requests Competency Evaluation for Wis. Woman Charged in Grisly Murder of Sexual Partner
Emma Roark
Calif. Police Identify Suspect in 'Gruesome' Slaying of 20-Year-Old Woman: 'You Can't Unsee This'