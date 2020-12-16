Bethany Decker was enrolled at George Mason University when she disappeared in early 2011

Pregnant Va. Woman Vanished 9 Years Ago and Hasn't Been Found — But Boyfriend Charged with Murder

Additional charges have been filed in Virginia against the boyfriend of Bethany Decker, the pregnant college student who vanished nearly a decade ago and hasn't been seen since.

Grand jurors on Monday indicted Ronald Roldan, 40, on a second-degree murder charge, online records confirm.

Decker, then 21, was five months pregnant when she disappeared on Jan. 29, 2011. She is presumed dead, as her body has never been found.

Roldan, long a person of interest in the case, has been in custody without bond since November, following his initial arrest on an abduction charge.

Roldan was extradited to Virginia from North Carolina, where he'd been in prison since 2016 after pleading guilty to felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

He was four years into his six-year sentence.

Decker was enrolled at George Mason University when she went missing.

Detectives have yet to detail any of the evidence they've collected in the case, and have not said why they believe Decker was murdered.

A motive for her presumed killing has also not been discussed.