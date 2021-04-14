Madoff revealed he was battling a terminal illness in early 2020

Bernie Madoff, Disgraced Financier Behind $65 Billion Ponzi Scheme, Dies In Prison at 82

Bernie Madoff — the disgraced financier behind the biggest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history — has died in prison at the age of 82, PEOPLE confirms.

Scott Taylor, a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, tells PEOPLE in an email that "Madoff passed away on April 14, 2021, at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Butner in Butner, North Carolina."

The email makes no mention of Madoff's cause of death, but a source told the Associated Press he died from natural causes.

In early 2020, Madoff told The Washington Post that he was suffering from terminal kidney failure, and sought a compassionate release so he could live out the rest of his life a free man.

"I'm terminally ill," he said in a phone interview with the outlet. "There's no cure for my type of disease. So, you know, I've served. I've served 11 years already, and, quite frankly, I've suffered through it."

His request was denied in late 2020.

His attorney, Brandon Sample, could not be reached for comment.

Madoff was arrested in December 2008 on allegations that his company, Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities, had swindled billions of dollars from individuals, businesses and charities.

He pleaded guilty to 11 felony charges related to fraud, money laundering, making false statements and perjury. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison, which he started serving out in July 2009.

Madoff bilked investors out of an estimated $20 billion in his $65 billion Ponzi scheme.

Among Madoff's many victims were director Steven Spielberg, former New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon, actor Kevin Bacon and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Weisel.

Madoff and his wife, Ruth, attempted suicide after his arrest, his wife claimed to CBS.