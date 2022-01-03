Benjamin Anderson, 41, was last seen on the morning of December 31

Ariz. Man Canceled Friday Brunch with Friend Before Vanishing, and Car Was Just Found Burned

An Arizona man has been reported missing under mysterious circumstances, and his car was found burned in Phoenix over the weekend.

Police say that Benjamin Anderson, 41, was last seen on the morning of December 31. According to AZcentral.com, Anderson had planned to have brunch with his friend, Daniel Stahoviak. He canceled the plans at the last minute, saying that he was fatigued.

"Ben called me at 8 a.m. and told me that he was feeling tired, and that he wasn't able to make brunch," Stahoviak told the station. "He had been driving a lot the night before and he was tired. So, I just said 'okay, we'll talk later' and he said he would call me later in the day. That was the last I heard from him."

Later in the day, Anderson's family and friends became concerned when they hadn't heard from him all day long. At 6 p.m., Stahoviak went to Anderson's condo to look for him.

According to the Arizona Republic, Stahoviak found several things out of the ordinary at the condo.

The condo lights were on. Cash was strewn on the kitchen counter, and Anderson's credit cards were next to the front door. A wet towel was on the unmade bed, and Anderson's clothes were on the kitchen floor. Stahoviak says he thought it was strange because Anderson was usually a very tidy person.

Stahoviak and other friends then contacted the Lexus car company in an attempt to find Anderson's 2020 White Lexus UX, which had GPS tracking on it. The car was traced to a Sheraton hotel, where Stahoviak and his friends say they saw three strangers in Anderson's vehicle -- but no sign of Anderson himself.

The vehicle was found burned the following day.

PEOPLE confirms that the Phoenix Police Department has opened a missing persons investigation into Anderson's whereabouts. Authorities have not said publicly whether they think he's in danger.

Anderson is 41 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall, and 250 lbs. He has light brown hair, brown eyes and family says he goes by "Ben." He is most likely wearing shorts, a blue sweatshirt and a black t-shirt. His family says he also wears glasses.