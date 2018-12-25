Below Deck Reality Star Allegedly Got Into Fight, Punched Officer Who Tried to Break It Up

A cast member of the Bravo reality show Below Deck was arrested Saturday in Florida on multiple charges, PEOPLE confirms.

Ross Inia, 30, a deckhand on the show’s sixth season, was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on a law enforcement officer and harming a public servant, according to Palm Beach County jail records.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He was arrested at 3:21 a.m. Saturday and released at 6:40 p.m. after posting $15,000 bond, the jail records show.

An arrest report obtained by the Sun-Sentinel alleges that Ross and two other men were fighting, and when a West Palm Beach police officer attempted to break up the fight, Ross allegedly punched the officer in the face and on the shoulder.

RELATED: ‘You’re Clearly Not a Yachty!’ Below Deck Crew Erupts in Arguments Ahead of Season 5 Reunion

Fox News reports that Inia and his co-star Jaoa Franco were posting videos to Instagram of themselves drinking at a local bar which have since been deleted.

Ross Inia Greg Endries/Bravo

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In one later video, Franco said, “Ross is in jail … and we’ve been looking for him four hours and counting.”

In another one later, Franco said, “We’ve been told we cannot find Ross — apparently it’s going to take between five to ten hours just to process him.”

RELATED: Below Deck Star Gets Pulled Overboard in Scary Accident: ‘We Were Within 30 Seconds of Him Dying’

The Sun-Sentinel reports that Inia is a native of New Zealand.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered pleas to the charges against him or retained a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Below Deck debuted in 2013. It follows crew members who work and live on a mega-yacht in an exotic locale during charter season.