Beloved Wash. Woman, 36, Is Fatally Shot in Home Invasion Robbery with Her Dad in the Apartment

A 36-year-old Washington woman was killed after masked gunmen burst into her family’s apartment and shot her in a terrifying home invasion, say police.

On Tuesday, at about 1:15 a.m., police in Lakewood responded to a call about a shooting at the Union Crest apartment complex.

Inside, officers found Melissa Williams dead of gunshot wounds, local station KIRO7 reports.

Her father, who was home at the time of the home invasion, told police that two men forced their way into the apartment, terrorizing the three people inside, local station Q13Fox reports.

“One confronted him in the bedroom while that person was rummaging through his stuff, taking a laptop and electronics,” Chris Lawler of the Lakewood Police Department told Q13Fox.

“He heard the other suspect yell at his adult daughter in another room in the apartment and heard a gunshot.”

The two men fled with electronics including a cellphone and a laptop, the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Frantic, Williams’ father ran to a neighbor’s apartment asking for help.

Investigators are looking into whether the robbery was random or if the suspects targeted the family.

Neighbors, not surprisingly, are scared.

“Being that it’s right next door, it’s very close to home,” said neighbor Katrina Philips-Thayer.

Philip-Thayer says she knows Williams and can’t imagine why anyone would want to hurt her.

“She always had candy for the kids and stuff like that. She was nice. I didn’t know of any problems with her,” she said.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 253-830-5064.