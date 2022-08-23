Beloved Wash. Couple Found Killed in 'Gruesome' Double Murder After Daughter Discovers Blood in Their Home

Authorities have arrested a man accused of slaying a beloved couple in their Washington home.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Shawn D. Rose has been charged with murder in connection to the deaths of Steven and Mina Shulz, both 51.

On Thursday, authorities say the Shulz's daughter went to check on her parents at their Olalla, Wash., home when she discovered evidence of a break-in and blood inside.

Unable to locate either of her parents, she called 911.

On the property, deputies made the "gruesome discovery" of the couple, who had apparently "died from homicidal violence," a news release reads.

"Imagine your child coming to check on you and to find that kind of a scene," Lt. Ken Dickinson said, per KCPQ-TV.

Rose was identified as a suspect and arrested at a Tacoma, Wash., gas station Sunday night, after leading authorities on a chase through the counties of Mason and Pierce, according to the release.

Dwaine Weyland, a friend of the couple's, told the outlet the Shulz's were one month shy of opening a brewery.

"It's just senseless," Weyland said, per the station. "They deserved a chance to realize their dream. They deserved a chance to continue their life because all they did was contribute good to the world."

"These people were everything to us," he added.

Detectives are still investigating a motive in the killings.

According to KCPQ, the couple and Rose had no known connection.

In addition to the murder charge, Rose has also been charged with burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm, jail records show.

His bail has been set at $5 million.

It was unclear if Rose entered a plea to the charges, and information about his attorney was not immediately available.