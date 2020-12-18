The pair died from apparent gunshots, police said, with their bodies discovered hours after police said they "could be in danger"

'Beloved' Va. Nurse Is Found Slain in Home Along with Husband, and Her Son Is the Suspect

Within hours of asking for the public's help to find a missing husband and wife who "could be in danger," police say they discovered the couple's bodies Wednesday in their Richmond, Virginia, residence.

The suspect now charged in their alleged shooting murder is the woman's son.

Sandra Powell-Wyche, 49, was "a beloved member of our nursing staff" who "brought joy to those she served and those with whom she served" at Westminster Canterbury Richmond, the retirement community's CEO John D. Burn said in a statement, reports WWBT. "We are very sad about her loss."

Police said Powell-Wyche was last seen at her workplace on Monday, the day after her husband, 36-year-old Curtis Wyche, was last seen at the couple's residence on Chamberlayne Avenue.

After Powell-Wyche failed to show for work on Tuesday, police were alerted and visited the residence Tuesday night, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

On Wednesday, police circulated a news release seeking the public's help to locate the couple.

Later that same day, after entering the home and finding the couple dead from apparent gunshots, authorities arrested Powell-Wyche's son, Trevon Powell, on charges of homicide and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reports WRIC.

No motive has been revealed. The suspect was being held in the Richmond city jail, with no bond or attorney listed in online jail records, PEOPLE confirms. He is due in court Jan. 12.

Powell-Wyche "was always sweet and always smiling," a former co-worker told WWBT. "Whenever I was having a bad day she made me laugh and that’s what I will miss about her -- that smile.”