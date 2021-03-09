Beloved Texas Bar Owner Is Fatally Shot in Parking Lot: 'Many of Us Called Her Mom'

Authorities in Amarillo, Texas, have charged a 25-year-old man with murder in connection with the death of a beloved bar owner who many in the community had taken to calling "Mom."

On March 7, 2021, Amarillo Police detectives secured a murder warrant for Trecoby Leon Campbell, who is accused of fatally shooting 56-year-old Cindy Jayroe.

Campbell is being held at the Potter County Detention Center without bond. He has yet to plead to the charge he faces and it was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Jayroe was the owner of Rumors Bar. According to police, she was fatally shot Sunday morning in the bar's parking lot.

Police allege Campbell fired off several rounds before fleeing the area.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Jayroe inside the bar, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was rushed to the nearest hospital, but could not be saved.

KFDA-TV spoke to several friends and patrons about Jayroe, and the positive impact she has had in Amarillo.

"Many of us called her mom," said Marcus Stiles, who said he was Jayroe's friend. "It really didn't matter what color you were, what age, if you were socially awkward ... she was like the mother to many of us. Especially people of color. She embraced us like one of our own. She embraced us better than some of the clubs we went to. She was majorly loved by many people."

Cindy's son, Josh Jayroe, told the station his mother "truly was loved."