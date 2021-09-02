Beloved Preschool Teacher, Husband, Mom Killed in Crash Allegedly Caused by Drunk Man Fleeing Cops

Karina Diaz and her husband, Adalberto Hernandez Cereijo, were taking her mother, Elena Chacon Diaz, to dialysis when the crash occurred

Ms. Karina was a beloved teacher for our toddlers at The Creative Learning Center

Three people, including a popular preschool teacher, died Tuesday morning in a horrific car in South Florida, allegedly caused by a drunk driver who was trying to flee pursuing police.

Miami-Dade Police confirm that Karina Diaz, a 49-year-old teacher at the Creative Learning Center in Kendall, Fla., was killed when the Kia carrying her, her husband, and mother was struck by a speeding Range Rover, and sent hurtling into a utility pole.

Diaz's husband, 51-year-old Adalberto Hernandez Cereijo, and her mother, Elena Chacon Diaz 75, also died in the collision, which occurred just before 6 a.m.

The SUV's 24-year-old operator, Rodney Rodriguez, had allegedly been drinking prior to the deadly crash.

Rodney Rodriguez Rodney Rodriguez | Credit: Miami-Dade Corrections

Diaz and her husband were taking her mother to dialysis treatment when they were killed, according to CBS Miami.

Diaz is survived by a 20-year-old daughter, the station reports.

According to Miami-Dade Police, an officer in South Miami attempted to stop Rodriguez's Range Rover for speeding prior to the crash.

Police allege Rodriguez instead accelerated, leading to a brief police pursuit.

Security footage from nearby businesses captured the crash.

While he remains in police custody, Rodriguez has not yet been charged with a crime.

In a statement to NBC 6 in Miami, the Creative Learning Center confirmed Diaz had been a teacher there for nine years.

Karina Chacon Facebook Adalberto Hernandez Cereijo, Karina Diaz, Elena Chacon Diaz | Credit: Karina Chacon Facebook

"Ms. Karina was a passionate toddler teacher," the statement, from program director Emilu Alvarez, reads. "Not many can handle working with 2-year-olds. She gave the children the foundation of what they needed to continue to their next developmental level. She did this with love and respect to each child's needs and individuality. Our school is in mourning."