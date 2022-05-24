Beloved Pa. Teacher Is Killed by Neighbor in Murder-Suicide Stemming from Argument

A popular high school teacher is being mourned this week in Pennsylvania after she was fatally shot by a neighbor who then turned the gun on himself.

A statement from Spring Garden Township Police confirms authorities first received calls about a shooting near Erin Walker's home at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

At least one caller told dispatchers there was a female victim shot outside of her home.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered two people with apparent gunshot wounds," reads the statement. "One was found to be deceased, and the other was transported by ambulance to York Hospital for treatment."

According to police, Walker, a 36-year-old single mother, died at the hospital on Sunday. Her killer, 59-year-old neighbor Daniel Berry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to PennLive.com, part of the incident was captured by doorbell cameras.

The shooting apparently took place behind their adjoining homes, after Berry confronted Walker.

Neighbors told PennLive.com Berry and his elderly mother moved to the neighborhood last November. The site reports neighbors said Walker and Berry were arguing over an unauthorized garage expansion he had completed near a shared alleyway.

Walker had been a beloved teacher at Central York High School, according to Central York Superintendent Peter Aiken, who released a statement to PennLive.com.

"It is with tremendous sadness that I must share with you that Miss Erin Walker, a social studies teacher and student advisor at Central York High School and a Central York faculty member for the last 13 years, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022," reads the statement. "We are deeply saddened by the loss, and our heartfelt sympathies are with her family and friends at this very difficult time."