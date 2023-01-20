Beloved Penn. College Professor Stabbed to Death by Wife, Who Then Shoots Herself in Murder-Suicide

A student aide who worked with Dr. Marinus Iwuchukwu described the victim as "genuinely, just such a kindhearted person"

By Laura Barcella
Published on January 20, 2023 12:12 PM
Marinus Iwuchukwu killed in murder suicide
Marinus Iwuchukwu and his Wilkins Township home. Photo: Georgetown University, Google Maps

A beloved professor was stabbed to death in a Tuesday murder-suicide at his Wilkins Township, Penn., home. His wife then shot herself to death.

According to a statement from the Allegheny County Department of Police, officers arrived a little before 10 a.m. at a local home to check on the welfare of a couple involved in a "violent domestic" dispute. A third party had told police someone inside the residence had been stabbed, and that the woman inside had a gun.

When officers couldn't obtain a response from the residents in the home, SWAT officers were called out to assist. After gaining entry, the SWAT team found Dr. Marinus Iwuchukwu, 59, and his wife, Charte Dunn, 50, dead.

Both had suffered stab wounds, according to the press release, and Dunn also had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It's unclear what led up to the fatal incident.

The couple had been married since 2017, according to marital records reviewed by the Duquesne Duke. Though Dr. Iwuchukwu had filed for divorce in 2020, the split had not yet been finalized, the outlet reports.

Iwuchukwu, who had a Ph.D. in systematic theology and an M.A. in journalism from Marquette University, originally hailed from Nigeria. He was an associate professor of theology at Duquesne, the school confirmed. He had worked there since 2008 and specialized in interreligious dialogue, inclusive religious pluralism and media & religion. He was also the author and editor of various books.

A Duquesne University spokesperson said the professor's death was a "tragedy for all involved."

Marisa Captline, a student aide in the theology department who worked with him in 2022, told the Duquesne Duke that Iwuchukwu was "genuinely, just such a kindhearted person" who had always expressed interest about what was going on in her life.

Others who knew him expressed their heartbreak on a Catholic Theological Society of America announcement of his death. "Marinus became an incredibly accomplished academic theologian ... and our world is enriched by his work," wrote Richard Hanson, who said he'd been in grad school with Iwuchukwu. "But I know that I personally felt even more deeply his kindness, warmth, and ability to communicate peace and love in the most simple and profound ways with all those whom he encountered."

Neighbors of Iwuchukwu also told the Duquesne Duke they were shocked by his slaying, describing him as an "outstanding neighbor."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I'm still looking across the street," Carl Mosley told the outlet. "There's no words, really. I'm kind of speechless, because he was a good guy."

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Dr. Amie Harwick, Gareth Pursehouse
'Death by Fame' Goes Inside the Murder of Sex Therapist Amie Harwick, Who Was Once Engaged to Drew Carey
Abby Zwener, Newport News school shooting victim
Family of 6-Year-Old Accused of Intentionally Shooting Teacher Speaks Out
Alec Baldwin speaks during the 2021 RFK Ripple Of Hope Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on December 09, 2021 in New York City.
Alec Baldwin Involuntary Manslaughter Charge: Will He Go to Prison After 'Rust' Shooting?
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Bryan Kohberger Followed All 3 Female Idaho Victims on Instagram
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Inside the Case Against Bryan Kohberger: Legal Experts Weigh in on Idaho Murders
Jennifer Brown
Body of Missing Pa. Mom Found Partly Buried 2 Weeks After She Failed to Meet Son at Bus Stop
Gavin Smith
West Virginia Teenager Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of 4 Family Members
Verity Beck is accused of killing her elderly parents and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw.
Pa. Woman Accused of Killing and Dismembering Parents with Chainsaw
handcuffs
Boston Man Arrested, Charged After Allegedly Trying to Hire Hitmen to Murder His Wife, Her New Boyfriend
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_Z2BsK5xqw San Francisco business owner sprays homeless woman with hose ABC7 978K subscribers Subscribe 493 Share Download 93,411 views Jan 11, 2023 A San Francisco art gallery owner was seen in a now-viral video using a hose to spray a homeless woman in front of his business.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Art Gallery Owner Seen Hosing Down Unhoused Woman in San Francisco
Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin's Attorney Asks Minnesota Appeals Court to Void Guilty Verdict in George Floyd's Killing
Calvin James Munerlyn
Michigan Family Gets Life in Prison for Killing Family Dollar Security Guard Over Mask Mandate
Murdered Mom Ana Walshe
'Hacksaw - Best Tool to Dismember': Inside Murder Suspect Brian Walshe's Alleged Internet Searches
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Disposable Glove, Red-Stained Items and Possible Hair Strands Found in Idaho Suspect's Home: Warrant
Ana and Brian Walshe
Chilling Details Emerge at Brian Walshe's Court Appearance: 'How Long Before a Body Starts to Smell'
Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
11-Year-Old Honor Student Getting Quart of Milk Is Killed in Shooting That Targeted Teenager