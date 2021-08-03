"They were a part of our community," Pawnee County Chief Deputy Nick Mahoney said of Kendra Dvorak and her ex-boyfriend Jim Two-Feathers

Beloved Okla. Teacher Is Fatally Shot in Murder-Suicide After Ex Shows up at Her Home

An Oklahoma community is mourning after a beloved teacher was killed by her ex-boyfriend in a murder-suicide.

"Everybody knew our suspect, everybody knew our victim," Pawnee County Chief Deputy Nick Mahoney told News on 6 of Kendra Dvorak and her ex-boyfriend Jim Two-Feathers. "They knew them. They were a part of our community. They were a part of our families and so being a small community and being a small county this loss effects everybody and impacts everybody."

Dvorak and Two-Feathers were found dead in Dvorak's Pawnee County home just off Highway 18 on Thursday night. A relative of Dvorak's had called 911 at around 6:30 p.m. and reported that Long had showed up at her house armed with a gun.

According to KTUL, the caller told dispatchers a gun was being held to her mother's head.

Upon arrival, deputies staged themselves out front but when they weren't able to make contact with the pair, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's tactical team was called in. At about 10 p.m., after failing to make contact with Dvorak and Long, the team breached the home's door.

Once inside, authorities found Dvorak and Long dead of gunshot wounds. Mahoney said Two-Feathers's wound was "clearly" self-inflicted, the Tulsa World reports.

According to Mahoney, Dvorak was a teacher and coach at the local school district. Two-Feathers's name has also been reported as Jim Long.

Investigators have attributed the incident to domestic violence.

Dvorak leaves behind two teenage daughter.