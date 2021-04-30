Beloved Ind. Community Leader Who Sang in Vietnamese Choir Is Found Dismembered in Minivan

"Shane was a loving father, husband, and a beloved member of every community he touched," a GoFundMe page states

The family of an Indiana man who was found dismembered in the back of his minivan is mourning their loved one as police search for a motive.

"Shane was a loving father, husband, and a beloved member of every community he touched," Tran Hoang wrote about his cousin, Shane Nguyen, on a GoFundMe page. "He'll always be remembered for being kind, welcoming, and available to help anyone in need."

Nguyen, 55, was reported missing by his family on April 23. Authorities issued an overnight statewide Silver Alert, which ended early Sunday morning when Nguyen's body was found in the back of his minivan, according to a Fort Wayne Police Department spokesperson.

The van had crashed into a backyard after a high speed chase with police. The two people inside allegedly fled the scene but were later identified as Mathew Cramer, 21, and Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 20, authorities said.

Cramer has been charged with murder, resisting law enforcement and abuse of a corpse, while Carreon-Hamilton has been charged with assisting a criminal, resisting law enforcement, and abuse of a corpse, the police spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Cramer allegedly told police he had asked Nguyen for a ride from Elkhart to Fort Wayne, where he killed him in a storage unit, WPTA, WTHR and WANE report.

He told investigators he then met up with Carreon-Hamilton in Goshen to buy some items, the affidavit states, according to WPTA, WTHR and WANE. During a search of the van, investigators reportedly found receipts for items including tarps, a hacksaw and a large knife.

Cramer and Carreon-Hamilton then returned to the storage unit, where they allegedly dismembered Nguyen's body and loaded it back into the minivan.

They had allegedly planned on disposing of his body but were spotted by police.

Before his death, Nguyen was an active member in his community, singing in his church choir, owning a small business and raising his two sons with his wife.

"He was able to bring people together," Father Nam Vu, a priest at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, told WPTA. "He doesn't distinguish whether that it's a Buddhist or Catholic, that was an Asian or a Black person, or a white person, or a Latino person. He respected them as human beings."

A third man initially identified by police in the search for the suspects was taken into custody but has since been released and has not been charged.

While authorities continue to investigate Nguyen's murder, his family is focusing on getting justice.

"While we are still trying to process details of the senseless violence that took Shane's life, we are somewhat comforted to know that all three suspects wanted in connection with his passing have been arrested and are in police custody," the family wrote on the GoFundMe. "We hope that these individuals are brought to justice."