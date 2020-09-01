62-year-old Edward James was shot at the entrance of Glorious Church of God in Christ in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood

Beloved ‘Mayor of the Neighborhood’ Fatally Shot at Brooklyn Church Where He Worked

A Brooklyn caretaker was fatally shot at the entrance of the church he worked at on Monday.

Police said 62-year-old Edward James was shot in the torso just after 5 p.m. at the entrance of the Glorious Church of God in Christ in the New York City borough's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

He was rushed to NYC’s Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to ABC7, James was running away from the alleged gunman when he was shot.

A police source told PEOPLE that James had been in a dispute with a male known to him.

No arrests have been made.

Neighbors said James (whose nickname was "Swain" or "Swayne") was known to locals as the "Mayor of the Neighborhood," and was a popular local community fixture who assisted the elderly and did handyman work.

"He was always helping others, he never had anything negative to say to anybody," his friend Darius McNeil told ABC7.

"Swayne was a good person," Ronald Stewart said, according to ABC7. "He helped, he cleaned up the church. He did everything for the church. He was an icon of the church. And even the community. Swayne would help everybody."