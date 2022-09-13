Beloved Mom Who Worked at Philadelphia Recreation Center Is Killed in Crossfire, and Suspect Is 14-Year-Old Boy

A mother of three boys, Tiffany Fletcher, "lost her life while doing her part to give the children in her community access to a safe, clean, fun place to play," a GoFundMe for her sons says

By KC Baker
Published on September 13, 2022 01:02 PM
Tiffany Fletcher
Tiffany Fletcher. Photo: Facebook

Tiffany Fletcher was sweeping the playground at the West Philadelphia recreation center where she worked, getting ready for students to come to play Friday afternoon when shots rang out.

About 1:30 p.m., a shootout erupted near the Mill Creek Playground on Brown and 47th streets, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Fletcher, 41, a Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Pool Maintenance Attendant and mother of three boys, was caught in the crossfire.

Fletcher "suffered gunshot wounds to the body" and was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 p.m., police said in the statement.

A 14-year-old was allegedly seen dropping a gun near the scene, Police Capt. John Walker said, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports, and was taken into custody.

Police recovered the weapon, which officials say is a "ghost gun," an untraceable firearm with no serial number, CBS Philadelphia reports.

Police arrested the teen, who is now charged with murder and other related crimes, including possession of a firearm by a minor in connection with Fletcher's shooting death, online court records show.

He is being charged as an adult, say police.

"I'm just hurt," Fletcher's cousin, Rollie Rolex said Saturday at a vigil for her in Philadelphia where more than 100 people showed up to honor her, Fox 29 reports.

"I'm just devastated, Rolex said. "She was a good person. A good soul. It was just senseless."

Fletcher "lived down the street from Mill Creek and lost her life while doing her part to give the children in her community access to a safe, clean, fun place to play," a GoFundMe set up to help her three boys says.

"Her kindness, dedication, and energy will have a lasting impact on the entire Mill Creek community and all those who knew her."

Fletcher is "survived by three bright and beautiful sons, devastated by the senseless violence that took their mother's life," the GoFundMe description reads.

In a statement issued Friday night, Mayor Jim Kenney said, "Our hearts are incredibly heavy tonight."

"Today, like every day, Tiffany went to work at Millcreek Rec Center to serve the community and people she loved, and serve as a role model for her children," Kenney said.

"Now, a family is left grief stricken, colleagues are in mourning, and a community is left to cope with this unimaginable loss," he said. "I share my deepest condolences with those who knew and loved Tiffany."

As police continue to investigate, Fletcher's family is grappling with the loss of the woman who devoted her life to her children and her community.

"My aunt was a wonderful mother," Fletcher's niece, Jane Washington, said, CBS Philadelphia reports. "She was a wonderful aunt, sister, daughter.

"Tiffany Fletcher was a good woman to everybody," she continued. "She was a friend. She was an advocate and she worked hard to serve for her own community, which we grew up in."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities are still trying to identify the other suspects in the shootout, so the mayor is asking people to come forward with any information about the deadly incident.

"I know these guys are heartless and cold and cruel," Kenney said at a press conference on Monday, "but I'm telling you if we don't get this information, we can't move forward."

Officials are also trying to put a stop to gun violence.

"Unfortunately, we have seen this tragedy play out in our neighborhoods repeatedly, near places like rec centers that should be safe and sacrosanct so children can learn, grow, and play," Kenney said in the statement.

"That's one of the reasons the City now offers a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of someone who fires a weapon within 500 feet of a school, rec center, or library," the statement continues.

The teen suspect is being held in a juvenile detention center as he awaits his next court date on Sept. 29. He has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Anyone with information about this shooting can report it anonymously to 215-686-TIPS.

Related Articles
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Eliza Fletcher Memphis Police Dept @MEM_PoliceDept ***UPDATED CITY WATCH*** 9:07 AM · Sep 2, 2022 https://twitter.com/MEM_PoliceDept/status/1565733106962890752/photo/2
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Tenn. Teacher's Abduction During Morning Jog
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
12-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots 13-Year-Old at Oakland School During 'Deadliest Week'
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Incoming Student
A triple-homicide occurred at the Maquoketa caves state park in Iowa, the three members were survived by 9-year-old son. https://www.gofundme.com/f/arlo-schmidt?fbclid=IwAR3SKPUG92J6QORf8IIxC7pMTslyQPZEzenV4esIW45rinpMK_2ubCDahhk. gofundme.com
9-Year-Old Boy Loses Both Parents and Younger Sister as Sole Survivor of Campground Shooting
Charles Montgomery Allen
Boy, 8, Killed by Man Who Allegedly Fired Gun at Random While Cars Passed by His South Carolina Home
Rachel Brosnahan and Richard Marx, Who Grew Up in Highland Park, React to July 4th Parade Shooting
Rachel Brosnahan and Richard Marx, Who Grew Up in Highland Park, React to July 4th Parade Shooting
Marie Ayala
Florida Mom Charged with Manslaughter After 2-Year-Old Son Finds Gun and Fatally Shoots His Dad
US Vice President Kamala Harris visits the site of a shooting which left seven dead in Highland Park, Illinois
Kamala Harris Calls for Greater Gun Control During Unscheduled Visit to Highland Park 
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
At Least 6 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at July 4 Parade in Highland Park, Illinois
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
Person of Interest Taken into Custody in Connection to July 4 Parade Shooting in Highland Park
Ashanti Brown, Marquise Hall, Laurance Magnum
'Heartbroken and Outraged': Cousin of Mayor, Aspiring Nurse Among 3 Killed in Gary, Ind., Shooting
Angellyh Yamboh
16-Year-Old with 'Bright Future' ID'd as 'Unintended' Victim of N.Y.C. Crossfire Shooting
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
13-Year-Old Shot and Wounded by Chicago Police Is in 'Serious but Stable Condition'
Lashun Rodgers
Girl, 10, Accused of Fatally Shooting Woman Who Was Fighting with Her Mom
Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua Gillard
Michigan Mother and Her 3 Young Children Shot Dead, Surviving Daughter Says She's in 'Total Shock'