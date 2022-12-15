Beloved Md. Mom of 3 Is Fatally Shot, and Husband Who Requested Welfare Check at Home Is Suspect

A beloved Maryland mother of three was fatally shot, and her husband, who authorities say requested a welfare check at their home, is now suspected of killing her.

Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33, of Waldorf, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, along with assault and firearm offenses in connection with the Dec. 9 shooting death of his wife, 32-year-old Shawnda Wood, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Cops were called to the couple's home to do a welfare check, and found Shawnda, who had been shot dead, police said.

Travis was quickly identified as a suspect by investigators and was arrested the same day, according to authorities.

Shawnda was remembered as a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend on a GoFundMe launched for her memorial expenses.

"We are devastated that her precious life was taken away from us and her three beautiful daughters," the fundraiser states.

The tragedy also happened less than a week before Shawnda's 33rd birthday, according to the fundraiser's organizer, Gerald T. Smith.

Smith hopes that the ongoing donations will also provide adequate support for Shawnda's daughters, Autumn, 11, McKenzie, 9, and Melrose, 8.

Travis is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. It was unclear if he has entered a plea or has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is asked to call Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

