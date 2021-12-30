Beloved High School Track Star Is Found Fatally Shot in Open Area of Her Favorite Park 

Jania Tatum-Scott was found shot to death at the park across the street from her mother’s home

Authorities are searching for whoever is responsible for the shooting death of a 15-year-old track star in Baytown, Texas.

On Tuesday morning, the body of Jania Tatum-Scott was found in an open field at Tejas Park, about 30 miles east of Houston. She had been shot to death.

Jania's mom, Angie Tatum, tells KPRC-2 that her daughter spent a lot of time at the park, which was right across from her apartment. She said that the park was one of Jania's favorite places.

On Wednesday afternoon, friends and family met at the park to light candles and leave balloons. "Everybody loved her," Angie Tatum told Fox 26. "She was a really outgoing person, she was my best friend. I'm alone now. It was just me and her, my baby."

No one has been arrested for the shooting, and it's unclear whether it was a random attack. In a statement, Baytown Police Chief John Stringer said authorities are still investigating.

"The Officers and Detectives are actively investigating this case and will work to ensure that the offender is brought to justice. We will partner with our citizens and area law enforcement to ensure this crime is resolved, and we advocate for the victim," Stringer said.