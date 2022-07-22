Beloved Grandmother on Morning Walk Is Fatally Stabbed in Calif. Alleyway, Neighbor Is Suspect

Paz Veliz Soto's sudden death has left her friends and family in "shock and disbelief," according to a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses

A 31-year-old Long Beach, Calif., man was arrested after nearby residents yelled for help following a stabbing death of a 78-year-old woman, according to police.

At 6:18 a.m. last Saturday, Long Beach police discovered Paz Veliz Soto in an alleyway with stab wounds to the upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Detectives believe the victim was in the alleyway collecting recyclables when she was attacked from behind by the suspect," police stated in a press release. "The suspect stabbed the victim and fled the area on foot after residents began yelling for help."

After receiving a description of the suspect, officers spotted the man running toward the 91 Freeway near Paramount Boulevard. The suspect was taken into custody; police say a knife was recovered close to where he was arrested.

Kevin Ngo is charged with one count of murder, police said. Online jail records show he is currently being held on $2,055,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Records do not reflect whether he obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Police did not provide a motive for the attack, but stated both people lived in the same condo complex.

Soto had lived in the same home for about 30 years, her granddaughter wrote on a GoFundMe account page for assistance with funeral expenses.

"Anyone who knew our grandmother knew she was a sweet and kind woman. She was a proud, strong, and independent woman who always pushed forward in life," the granddaughter wrote.

"While on her morning walk, she was attacked and fatally stabbed. Her sudden death has left the whole community in shock and disbelief. Her bright smile and stubborn ways will be greatly missed within her family and the community she called home."