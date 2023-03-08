Beloved Georgia Bookstore Owner Found in Creek Was Allegedly Kidnapped, Killed by Employee She'd Dated

The body of Erica Atkins, a mother of two, was found by a local fisherman

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 8, 2023 12:55 PM
Erica Atkins
Erica Atkins. Photo: Facebook

A popular bookstore owner has been found dead in a creek the day after she was reported missing, with police alleging she was kidnapped and killed by her employee.

The body of Erica Atkins, a mother of two and the owner of Birdsong Books in Locust Grove, Ga., which is just south of Atlanta, was found by a fisherman in Cedar Creek on Monday afternoon, CBS reports.

Cedar Creek is several miles from Atkins' bookstore. Atkins, 42, had been reported missing on Sunday.

Local news outlet 11Alive reported that 38-year-old Romero Johnson, an employee and former romantic partner of Atkins', was arrested and charged with kidnapping and murder in connection with her death.

It was not immediately clear if Johnson has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

The victim's daughter, Jasmine Atkins, said the family was devastated. "We're hurting. She kept everyone together," she told the outlet.

Romero Johnson
Henry County Sheriff

Investigators used cameras to track down Johnson after he was identified as a suspect. The father of Atkins' youngest child told Fox 5 Atlanta he was aware Johnson had dated the bookstore owner, but she had broken up with him.

A warrant cited by 11Alive says surveillance video showed a person "grab a sheet or plastic lining from the garage and take it to cover Atkins' body in the driveway [of her home]."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Atkins was a beloved business owner and her bookstore would regularly host community events. An outpouring of grief has been shared on Birdsong Books' Facebook and Instagram pages in the wake of the tragic news.

"Seems so unreal, she was [one of] my childhood best friends, praying for her kids and family. I'm going to miss you Erica," a user with the handle daniellelovett30 shared under an Instagram video of Atkins dancing in the bookstore.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Glenda Terwilliger; Constance Terwilliger; Michael Terwilliger; Kiarra Terwilliger
Child's Video Call Led Police to Fla. Home Where Dad Allegedly Killed 15-Year-Old Daughter, 3 Others
https://www.facebook.com/ktn81/photos. Krzysztof Nieroda/Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/justyna.nieroda.754. Justyna Nieroda/Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/ktn81/photos. Krzysztof Nieroda/Facebook
N.J. Dad Calls Relatives to Say He Killed His Wife and 2 Children, Then He Turns the Gun on Himself
Sayuri Gil; Laisha Perez; Melany Torres
Texas Man Killed 3 Teens in Murder-Suicide, Sexually Assaulted Surviving 12-Year-Old Who Rescued Girl
Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, Body of Missing Md. Woman Found Nearly Month After Disappearance
Ex-Boyfriend of Missing Md. Woman Found Dead in Park Charged with Murder
Amber Bradshaw, Taylor police said man kills girlfriend, self
Young Mom Is Killed by Boyfriend After Ending Relationship, Then He Turns Gun on Himself
Sebastian Robinson
'Extraordinarily Creative' Boy, 12, Is Killed Along with Mother by His Father in Double Murder-Suicide
Chastity Busick, Jasmine Bailey
S.C. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Stepdaughter Before Turning Gun on Himself with Child Present in Home
Temara King, NJ Teacher Shot Dead by husband Lucas Cooper
N.J. Teacher Allegedly Shot, Killed by Husband Who Was Arrested in Pa. After Daughter Called 911
Ana and Brian Walshe
Brian Walshe, Husband of Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe, Charged with Murder
Felicia McGuyer
A Mass. Woman Vanished in 2007 and Her Body Still Hasn't Been Found — But Ex Was Just Charged with Murder
Benjamin Obadiah Foster, Police Searching for Man Who Kidnapped Woman
Oregon Police Hunting Man for Allegedly Torturing Woman — 2 Years After Jail for Similar Crime
Tarae Washington, killed by estranged husband William Fitzgerald
Man Allegedly Handcuffed, Stabbed Wife to Death After She Filed for Divorce
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226894697143703&set=a.10205397954298567 Tausha Haight
Death of Utah Family of 8 Believed to Be a Murder-Suicide: 'This Is a Tremendous Blow to Many'
Britney Watson and Kevin Watson
Missing Tenn. Mom Is Presumed Dead, as Police Search for Possibly Suicidal Ex, Who Is Murder Suspect
Wendy Feldman, the owner of Spa Elysium on Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill who was shot and killed Wednesday night in a domestic murder suicide
Beloved Pa. Spa Owner with 'Passion to Help Those Less Fortunate' Is Killed by Ex in Murder-Suicide
Hazel Janine Reese
Ga. Mom of 2 Who 'Loved Everyone' Is Fatally Shot in Christmas Eve Murder-Suicide