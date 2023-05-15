Beloved Fire & Rescue Volunteer Found Slain by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide After 911 Call by Her Son

Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp, a 71-year-old employee with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, was killed at her home last week

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 01:29 PM
Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp. Photo: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

Florida police are still investigating what led to a murder-suicide last week that claimed the life of a grandmother who volunteered for her local fire department.

Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp, 71, was an employee with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the department said in a memorial posted to social media.

"Even though she was small in stature, Gwen's smile, laughter and personality filled a room as if she was a giant," the fire department said, adding, "Gwen was a sister, mother and grandmother who was taken from her family and friends far too early."

Police say they arrived at Bass-Kemp's house on Thursday night to respond to a 911 call about gunshots. When they arrived, a man later identified as Richard McDonald barricaded himself in the house and then set it on fire. McDonald, 71, later came out of the house and then fatally shot himself, CBS News Miami reported.

The outlet reported Bass-Kemp's son was the one who called police to the house, identifying McDonald as his mother's boyfriend.

"I went to go visit my mom and I walked in on my mom's boyfriend and he sat there . . . he pulled out a gun on me," the son said in a 911 call, according to CBS Miami. "He is a military veteran. I know he has a license to carry."

Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp. Facebook
Gwendolyn Bass-Kemp. Facebook

Neighbors told the outlet they heard the gunshots echo through the neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the fire. Bass-Kemp was a billing specialist for the department who worked there for 18 years.

"Our organization was shaken by the senseless and tragic loss of our dear friend and colleague," the department said.

Local NBC6 reported that Bass-Kemp was well-known in the community and lived across the street from a park dedicated to her late father, Dr. James Bass, who was the first Black dentist in Fort Lauderdale.

Bass-Kemp's family was shocked by the murder-suicide, according to WPLG. The family said in a statement to the local outlet that the grandmother was "the very best of all of us."

Investigators are still searching for what drove McDonald to kill Bass-Kemp and himself.

Antoine Jones, Bass-Kemp's cousin, told CBS Miami the slain 70-year-old "was a good, loving mother."

"She meant a lot to the family. She meant love. She was good people," Jones said. "As a person, she was lovely. She was a good loving mother. I don't feel good. I don't believe this happened because she was such a good person. She was a damn good person. She would help you if she can."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

