A beloved California mom and dog walker was killed Tuesday when a man leading police in a high-speed car chase barreled into her car, killing her and five of the six dogs she was bringing to a local park.

On Tuesday, just after 11:30 a.m., Jessica Bingaman, 41, of Long Beach, was driving northbound on Temple Ave. in her 2013 Ford Escape with six dogs inside when her small SUV was allegedly struck by a stolen van driven by Javier Olivarez, 43, of Los Angeles, the Long Beach Police Department says in a news release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wreckage from the crash that killed Jessica Bingaman.

A single mother, Bingaman leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter.

Bingaman’s mother, Donna Lawson, who lives in Pennsylvania, jumped on a plane as soon as she learned of her daughter’s death.

She told local station KCAL 9 she hasn’t slept since she learned her daughter died.

“When I would close my eyes, I would see my daughter’s face as the van is hitting her, and [wonder] what is going through her mind,” she told the outlet.

On Tuesday morning, just minutes before the fatal crash, Long Beach police spotted the allegedly stolen 2016 Nissan van near the intersection of Broadway and Alamitos Avenue.

They tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Olivarez took off, sparking a short pursuit.

Police chased him a few blocks as he raced at high speeds through the largely residential area.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Bingaman had just stopped at a stop sign on 3rd St. and was proceeding along Temple when Olivarez allegedly came racing eastbound on 3rd St. – failing to stop for the stop sign there, the release says.

He crashed into Bingaman’s Escape, crushing it before careening into three parked cars.

After using the Jaws of Life to remove Bingaman from the twisted piece of metal, the Long Beach Fire Department rushed her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead due to major traumatic injuries she sustained during the crash.

Olivarez was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. His condition is unknown.

Four of the dogs in Bingaman’s car died at the scene. The two surviving dogs were transported to a local pet hospital, where one of them died from its injuries.

RELATED: Young Texas Mom Killed in Crash, Allegedly By Teen Who’d Had 12 Drinks at Bar

The surviving dog has been released from the vet to its owners.

Olivarez was booked on charges including evading a police officer, felony DUI, vehicular manslaughter and grand theft auto, the release says.

He is a known gang member and parolee, say authorities, KTLA reports.

RELATED: Inside Case of Family of 8 Whose Car Was Found at Bottom of Cliff Last Year

He had an outstanding no bail warrant for a post-release community supervision violation involving a robbery.

He is being held at the Long Beach City Jail with no bail. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He hasn’t yet entered a plea.

Lawson is angry that Olivarez allegedly killed her daughter.

“He chose to steal a car,” she said, KTLA reports. “He chose to lead a life in a gang. He chose to do drugs and robberies. My daughter did not choose to die yesterday morning. My daughter was working, trying to make a living, trying to raise her daughter.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for funeral arrangements, as well as a college fund for the victim’s daughter and a pet rescue fund in Bingaman’s name.

Bingaman,” the page says, “left her mark wherever she went. In the shape of a paw. She had such a big heart when it came to the animals she cared for. She had an even bigger heart for those who were in need or needed help.”