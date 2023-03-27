Beloved Custodian, 61, Worked at Nashville School for 13 Years Before Being Killed in Shooting

"Mike's sacrifice saved lives. I have nothing factual to base that upon. I just know what kind of guy he was," a former employer of Mike Hill wrote as he paid tribute to the janitor who was killed

By
Published on March 27, 2023 11:15 PM
Mike Hill https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=454550401384645&set=a.101566233349732
Photo: Facebook

A 61-year-old custodian is being remembered as a hero after he was killed in a shooting at a Nashville school.

Mike Hill was identified by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department as one of six victims who were killed when shots were fired at The Covenant School on Monday morning. Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, were killed. Also dead are Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60.

A pastor at Hartsville First United Methodist Church in Tennessee recalled hiring Hill when he worked at the church.

"I didn't want to say a name until it had been announced officially. And now, I'm not real sure what to say," Tim Dunavant wrote on Facebook. "This picture is Mike Hill. He was the last employee that I hired when I ran the kitchen at the Covenant church and school."

He shared that he hired Hill "over 13 years ago. he was still working there today when he was shot and killed."

Dunavant added that he believes Hill acted as a hero in his final moments.

"I don't know the details yet. But I have a feeling, when it all comes out, Mike's sacrifice saved lives. I have nothing factual to base that upon. I just know what kind of guy he was. And I know he's the kind of guy that would do that."

He ended with one final message for Hill.

"Goodbye Mike, I'm going to miss those encouraging texts out of the blue from you."

Don Aaron, the Nashville Police Department spokesman, said the shooter entered The Covenant School through the side entrance before opening fire. The shooter was engaged on the second floor of the building by two police officers who responded to a 10:13 a.m. call, and died at the scene, Aaron said.

RELATED VIDEO: 3 Children, 3 Adults Killed in Nashville School After 28-Year-Old Woman Opens Fire; Shooter Also Dead

Aaron added there are no other gunshot victims, but a police officer was injured by broken glass.

The shooter has been identified as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old who once attended The Covenant School.

Nashville police announced the news at a Monday press conference.

The shooter had two "assault-type rifles" and one pistol, said Aaron, adding that the shooter was dead by 10:27 a.m.

According to its website, The Covenant School was founded in 2001 by the Covenant Presbyterian Church, and the average enrollment is between 195 and 210 students.

According to statistics from the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot, regardless of the number of fatalities, there were 128 mass shootings in 2023 as of Monday morning.

