Beloved Hairdresser Who Decorated His Home to Honor Vietnamese Refugees Is Found Slain in Garage
Chris Dong Vo was remembered on a GoFundMe page as "always the life of the party"
A well-known hairdresser was found murdered in a garage in Cleveland, Ohio, the day after Christmas, PEOPLE confirms.
Police responded to the city's West Side on the evening of Dec. 26, where they discovered the body of Chris Dong Vo.
The 57-year-old was discovered dead after someone who'd noticed blood trickling out from under a garage door called 911.
Vo, according to WEWS-TV, had worked for years at Kameryn Rose Salon and Spa in Rocky River, Ohio.
WOIO reports he had been a hairdresser for over 25 years.
Vo, who emigrated to the United States as a teen refugee from Vietnam, was stabbed and shot in the chest, according to police.
Police say Vo was last seen alive on Christmas Eve.
At this point, two people have been arrested, but authorities have yet to file charges.
The two suspects have not been named, and a motive, if known, was not shared by investigators.
According to WOIO, Vo's home was known as "The Flower House," for the elaborate arrangements that typically surrounded it — all designed to honor those who, like him, were refugees from Vietnam.
A GoFundMe campaign launched to cover Vo's funeral expenses described him "as a dear friend to so many," and "a wonderful person inside and out" who was "always the life of the party. He devoted his life to making us look and feel beautiful, and was always there to help those in need."
A memorial service and celebration of life for Vo will take place Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Gordon Green in Cleveland.