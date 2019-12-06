Before She Was Killed, Mo. Woman Searched 'What to Do If Your Husband Is Upset You Are Pregnant'

Image zoom Jennifer Rothwell Facebook

A Missouri woman who, police allege, was murdered by her husband, was six weeks pregnant at the time of the killing, according to newly unsealed case documents.

Before her death, Jennifer Rothwell also used her phone to search Google for “what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant,” search warrants obtained by PEOPLE confirm.

The search warrants, first reported on by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, further indicate that evidence obtained by police contradicts several statements made by Beau Rothwell, the 28-year-old woman’s husband.

Beau Rothwell, also 28, is charged with Jennifer’s murder. He remains in police custody without bond, and is due before a judge for a hearing on January 27, 2020.

RELATED: Missouri Woman Is Missing — and Husband Charged After Police Find Bloody Carpeting Soaked in Bleach

Jennifer’s body was found in mid-November, dumped along a highway in Lincoln County. Beau had reported her missing days earlier, and was arrested after police found blood- and bleach-soaked carpeting in the couple’s suburban home.

Beau, investigators allege, led them to Jennifer’s body after eventually cooperating with detectives.

Jennifer was reported missing on November 12. The newly unsealed search warrants reveal that on November 11 — two days before his arrest — Beau drove through a heavy snowstorm to purchase “rubber gloves and cleaning supplies at a nearby grocery store.”

However, authorities note in the documents, Rothwell allegedly told police he had spent that entire evening at “home with his wife.”

“Beau Rothwell told officers he last saw his wife at 6:20 a.m. at their home, when she reportedly left for work,” according to the search warrants. “Minutes later, he missed four phone calls from her.”

Her phone was found inside her car, which had been abandoned on the side of a nearby roadway.

The warrants further detail what detectives called a “strong odor of bleach” emanating from the bed of Rothwell’s pickup truck.

Image zoom Beau Rothwell AP/Shutterstock/St. Louis County Police Department

RELATED: Body Found in Search for Mo. Woman — and Husband Is Charged After Blood-Soaked Carpet Spotted

The documents also reveal that police recovered blood and hair evidence from the basement of the couple’s residence.

Searches of the Rothwell home also turned up wet carpeting that was soaked in bleach. Authorities allege both the carpeting and the padding underneath it were stained with blood.

DNA samples from Jennifer’s parents matched with the blood found at the home, where Beau is alleged to have killed his wife.

The couple married in 2015.

Beau Rothwell has not appeared in court to enter a formal plea to the murder and evidence tampering charges against him.

Efforts to reach his attorney for comment were unsuccessful Friday.